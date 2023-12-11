Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

English golfer Laurie Canter missed a five-foot putt to lose out on a LIV Golf spot after a dramatic play-off in Abu Dhabi.

Three places in next season’s Saudi-backed series were up for grabs at the event, entered by 73 players.

Kalle Samooja of Finland finished top of the leaderboard at eight-under to seal his spot, leaving a three place play-off between Canter, Kieran Vincent of Zimbabwe and Japan’s Jinichiro Kozuma for the two remaining berths.

The Englishman had looked set to secure his place after finding the green in two on the first play-off hole, with Kozuma’s drive finding the water and Vincent forced to lay up.

But a three-putt from Canter and some excellent scrambling from Kozuma ensured that the group finished with matching pars, taking the contest to a second play-off hole.

Canter then compounded his putting error by finding the water from a tough lie in the second, allowing Kozuma and Vincent to take the two places.

“Tough finish today!” the 34-year-old said on X, formerly Twitter. “Congratulations Kalle, Kozuma and Kieran. Great ride you guys have coming up for you. Thanks for the opportunity LIV Golf.”

Canter gave up his DP World Tour card after joining LIV in 2022.

Having spent his first season as a full-time member of the series, Canter was retained as a reserve in 2023 and subsituted in for both Martin Kaymer and Sam Horsfield at a number of events. The Bath-born golfer finished tied for 17th at The Open in July.

His fourth-placed finish in the UAE means that he will miss out on the significant financial rewards on offer to LIV golfers.

Kalle Samooja has earned a LIV place in 2024 (Getty Images)

The 2024 LIV season will feature 12 regular season and two finals events, starting in Mayakoba in Mexico on 4 February. Last place at each event earns $125,000 (£99,496).

“Once I came here, I knew this was the only thing I wanted to achieve,” said Samooja, who will become the first Finn to feature full-time in the breakaway series. “It’s a big step forward in my career.

“I think we had the best three guys from the field to get their cards.”