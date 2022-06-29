‘They didn’t listen to the players’: Patrick Reed and Pat Perez blame PGA Tour for LIV Golf switch
The pair will tee it up at the second event of the controversial series this week in Oregon
Patrick Reed and Pat Perez believe the PGA Tour only has itself to blame for losing players to LIV Golf, ahead of the series’ second tournament at Oregon’s Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club this week.
Sitting alongside four-times major winner Brooks Koepka, Perez and 2018 Masters winner Reed ripped into the PGA Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, and said the blame for their departure lay at the feet of the golf organizing body.
“Monahan just shut it out from the start. Didn’t want to listen, didn’t want to take a meeting,” said Perez, a 46-year-old, three-time PGA Tour winner.
“They didn’t listen to the players. Somehow, the tour, they keep talking about ‘Oh yeah, we work for you, we work for the players.’ But it’s the opposite. Seems like we work for them. We don’t have a say in anything.”
Earlier this month, the PGA Tour suspended members who joined LIV Golf, with Monahan saying they had “decided to turn their backs” on the tour.
Asked if the tour could have done anything to keep them, Reed responded: “Listen to the players for once.
“We should be able to do whatever we want, we’re independent contractors,” said Perez.
LIV Golf participants have faced a barrage of criticism from fans and fellow golfers over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.
Saudi Arabia’s government denies accusations of human rights abuses.
“This group has provided me an opportunity to play golf and have a different schedule,” said Perez. “That’s my only concern.”
With Portland the second of eight events that will offer up purses totaling $255 million, LIV promises its competitors more money with far fewer tournaments on the calendar.
Perez said at his age, after decades on the road missing time with his family, getting the call from LIV was like “winning the lottery”.
“I’m a 30- to 33-week guy every year I’ve done it,” he said. “And now I don’t have to.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies