Can LIV golfers play in the Ryder Cup?

The return of the Ryder Cup again brings the split at the top-end of men’s golf back into focus with a number of LIV Golf players set to compete at Bethpage Black.

It is nearly four years now since the launch of the breakaway, Saudi-backed series that offered an alternative to the PGA Tour to some of the sport’s highest-profile players.

Major champions, including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm, subsequently accepted offers to join up with LIV, along with European Ryder Cup stalwarts including Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

By joining LIV, many of the players not exempt through success at the majors forfeited their playing status in the sport’s biggest events - though avenues have since been opened up to allow some to return to The Open and US Open.

The participation of LIV golfers in the Ryder Cup has been a matter of controversy and debate, though. Henrik Stenson had been due to captain Europe in Rome during the 2023 edition only to be stripped of his duties after accepting a deal with the breakaway series, leading Luke Donald to be installed in his stead.

The Englishman led his side to success at Marco Simone Golf Club and will again skipper the team in New York in late September.

Donald is likely to have two LIV representatives as part of the European team. Tyrrell Hatton has secured automatic selection on account of strong form in the limited number of DP World Tour events and majors in which he has played, while Jon Rahm, who joined LIV between the last Ryder Cup and this edition, is almost certain to earn a wildcard selection having gone unbeaten in Rome.

Jon Rahm (left) and Tyrrell Hatton are set to return to the Ryder Cup ( PA Wire )

Both Rahm and Hatton have appealed against fines issued to them by the DP World Tour after their defection to LIV, with hearings set to be held after the Ryder Cup. The organisation formerly known as the European Tour previously won a legal battle against players including Westwood, Garcia and Poulter over its right to fine and suspend players.

The United States, meanwhile, have softened their stance on LIV players since their defeat in the last Ryder Cup. In 2023, Koepka was able to play due to a grace period that allowed him to remain a member of the PGA of America through 2024, a period that is now over.

The PGA of America announced last September, though, that players signed to LIV would be allowed to take part in the PGA Championship and be members of the US Ryder Cup team.

While no Ryder Cup points are handed out for LIV events, which do not have Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) point status either, DeChambeau’s outstanding performances in the majors over the last two years have earned him the sixth automatic qualification place in Keegan Bradley’s US team.

But Bradley did not call upon any other LIV players for Bethpage.