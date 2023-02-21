Thomas Pieters leads LIV Golf’s new signings as full field revealed
The 2023 LIV Golf League begins in Mexico on Friday 24 February
LIV Golf has unveiled the full field for the 2023 season of the Saudi-backed breakaway series ahead of the season-opening event in Mexico.
Six-time DP World Tour event winner Thomas Pieters is the highest profile defector, with the Belgian currently ranked inside the world’s top 50.
Also included on the start sheet for the LIV season are Brendan Steele, who has won three times on the PGA Tour, and Danny Lee, who took victory at the 2015 Greenbrier Classic.
The new additions follow a number of golf’s biggest names to the series, with Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau all set to return to action.
The second season of the LIV Golf League will be held over 14 events, beginning at Mayakoba and running through to the team championship in Jeddah in November.
A revamped format will feature 48 players across 12 teams with tournaments in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Pieters’ decision to join comes as another potential blow to Team Europe’s preparations for the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Henrik Stenson had been appointed to captain at the event (to be held in Rome from 29 September), but was removed last summer after electing to sign with LIV.
Luke Donald was announced as Europe’s new captain, but is now likely to be without Pieters, who impressed on debut at Hazeltine in 2016.
Donald does have six wild card choices for the event but would appear unlikely to select Pieters, who will also now have a slim chance of qualifying by right.
Both LIV Golf and the DP World Tour are currently awaiting the ruling of a hearing held in London earlier this month to determine whether the Tour can punish or ban players who played in LIV events without permission.
13 appellants have challenged the Tour’s power to impose sanctions on them for missing DP World Tour tournaments last summer.
LIV Golf League 2023 - Full Field:
Aces
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Reed
Peter Uihlein
Pat Perez
Cleeks
Martin Kaymer
Bernd Wiesberger
Graeme McDowell
Richard Bland
Hyflyers
Phil Mickelson
Cameron Tringale
James Piot
Brendan Steele
Majesticks
Henrik Stenson
Ian Poulter
Lee Westwood
Sam Horsfeld
Crushers
Byrson DeChambeau
Paul Casey
Charles Howell III
Anirban Lahiri
Iron Heads
Kevin Na
Scott Vincent
Sihwan Kim
Danny Lee
Smash
Brooks Koepka
Matthew Wolff
Jason Kokrak
Chase Koepka
Fireballs
Sergio Garcia
Abraham Ancer
Carlos Ortiz
Eugenio Chacarra
Range Goats
Bubba Watson
Talor Gooch
Harold Varner III
Thomas Pieters
Torque
Joaquin Niemann
Sebastian Munoz
Mito Pereira
David Puig
Ripper
Cameron Smith
Marc Leishman
Matt Jones
Jed Morgan
Stinger
Louis Oosthuizen
Charl Schwartzel
Branden Grace
Dean Burmester
