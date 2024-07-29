Support truly

Spaniard Jon Rahm admitted recent criticism helped to motivate him as he finally won his first title since joining the LIV Golf tour, during the off season.

Despite finishing in the top 10 of the 10 events he has played, in the Saudi Arabia-backed league, he hasn’t tasted victory since winning The Masters at Augusta National in April 2023.

His recent form, which included 45th place when defending his Masters title and not making the cut at the PGA Championship in May, has led to criticism from some areas, but none harsher than from himself.

“I don't think any of you guys would say something I wasn't already thinking. I'm my worst critic," he said.

“Most of it was I hadn't won in a while and I had given myself a chance and I didn't get it done.”

The dramatic win over Tyrrell Hatton, on the final hole, at the JCB Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire, finally ended his 15-month drought and hopefully now, the criticism will stop.

”Just because I had poor performances at The Masters and the PGA, I think I was taking a lot of criticism just for two weeks.

“So, it felt really good to actually perform the way I did on the weekend last week and carry that over and win it."

The victory earned the 29-year-old the $4 million top prize but he was just pleased his form could translate on the course.

“I guess maybe my play hasn't reflected how good I really felt about my game,” he said. “I felt like I was playing good and I guess top 10's is not enough anymore, even when I didn't feel the best in some of the weeks.

“When you're in the public eye, you're going to get criticised. You almost have to use it as fuel to motivate yourself."