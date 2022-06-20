LIV Golf has ‘compelling’ case to play for ranking points, Greg Norman claims

Greg Norman believes LIV Golf have a “compelling” case to be allowed to award world ranking points in future events.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is comprised of 54-hole events with just 48 players and no cut, with the first taking place in England last week and the next scheduled for Portland, Oregon at the end of the month.

Although each event has a prize fund of $25m (£20.4m) and the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau have joined the breakaway circuit, the lack of world ranking points is a stumbling block to attracting other players.

Players ranked in the world’s top 50 – at differing points in the year – are guaranteed places in three of the four majors, with the US PGA traditionally inviting all those in the top 100.

“We’re actually applying for OWGR (Official World Golf Ranking) points right now,” LIV Golf CEO Norman said in an interview on Fox News’ One Nation with Brian Kilmeade.

“We’re actually putting in our application probably over the weekend - if not Monday - and it’s a very compelling application. We’ve worked very, very closely, with the technical committee understanding all the components of what you need to apply for it.”

The OWGR board, which will make the decision, comprises Augusta National, the DP World Tour, the PGA Tour, the R&A, the PGA of America, the USGA, and the International Federation of PGA Tours.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan suspended 17 players as soon as they teed off in the inaugural LIV Golf event, having been refused the required releases, and said the “same fate holds true” for future rebels.

Speaking to CBS host Jim Nantz during the network’s coverage of the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, Monahan also said LIV Golf players would not be allowed to “freeride” off the PGA Tour.

“It’s going to be interesting because on the board that votes on the OWGR points... here’s Jay Monahan,” Norman added. “Now, it’ll be interesting to see if Jay Monahan recuses himself from that vote because of what he said on television with Jim Nantz the other day.

“So it’s very interesting and it’s sad to be, you know, putting that additional exerting pressure on it because our tour is a good tour. It’s supported, it’s got an incredible field.

“Our point should be that if we get the OWGR points, then everything else takes care of itself.”

