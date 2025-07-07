British amateur Lottie Woad wins Irish Open — but can’t accept prize money

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

English amateur Lottie Woad became the first non-professional to win on the Ladies European Tour (LET) in three years as she claimed the title at the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

The 21-year-old, world No 1 in the amateur rankings, showcased her quality with a six-shot victory at Carton House, finishing on 21 under.

She became the first amateur to win on the women's tour since 2022, when Jana Melichova won the Czech Ladies Open.

Despite Woad's success, she is not tempted to turn professional as she closes in on an LPGA Tour membership.

"No, I'm not tempted to turn pro yet," she said on the LET website. "I'm still trying to get my final two points for the LPGA. I'm trying to get those and then we will see what happens after that.

"It means a lot to get the win.

"Obviously, I had a big lead coming into today, but I still had to really focus as I was being chased by some really good players. I'm happy to get it done. It's perfect.

"I feel like I'm playing well, and I hope to continue that into [the] Evian [Championship] next week."

Woad came into the final round with a seven-shot lead and fired five birdies and one bogey in a four-under-par 69.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom finished second on 15 under, one shot ahead of Amelia Garvey from New Zealand.

Charley Hull finished fourth on 12 under.

PA