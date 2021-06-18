Louis Oosthuizen and Russell Henley in front at foggy US Open

Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen had the chance to claim the lead when the weather-affected US Open resumed at Torrey Pines on Friday.

Oosthuizen faced a birdie putt on his penultimate hole when play was suspended late on Thursday evening, a legacy of a 90-minute fog delay earlier in the day.

The South African was the only late starter able to catch clubhouse leader Russell Henley, whose opening four-under-par 67 gave him a one-shot lead over Francesco Molinari and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Two-time winner Brooks Koepka Jon Rahm and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama were among those on two under, but US PGA winner Phil Mickelson struggled to a 75.

Tweet of the day

Bryson DeChambeau won last year’s US Open, but his arch rival Brooks Koepka apparently did not see any of it.

Quote of the day

Russell Henley had low expectations ahead of round one, but carded a superb 67.

Shot of the day

Richard Bland completed his first hole in the US Open since 2009 in some style.

Round of the day

Not the lowest round of the day, but certainly the most remarkable one from Matthew Wolff who had just five pars, eight birdies, three bogeys and two double bogeys in his 70.

Statistic of the day

Easiest hole

The par-five 18th was the easiest hole on day one, playing to an average of 4.616 and yielding seven eagles and 55 birdies.

Toughest hole

The par-three 11th was the hardest hole, giving up just five birdies and playing to an average of 3.429.