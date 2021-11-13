Leona Maguire one shot off lead at Pelican Women’s Championship halfway stage

Ireland’s Leona Maguire could not quite repeat her first round heroics but sat just a shot off the pace at the halfway stage of the Pelican Women’s Championship.

Maguire carded a tournament record of eight-under 62 on Thursday but could manage only a two-under 68 in Belleair, Florida, on Friday.

Four birdies were offset by two bogeys, including a five at the 18th which dropped Maguire from a three-way share of first into equal-third with Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-Ling, who had a 64.

Sharing the lead at 11-under were Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Lexi Thompson, who both carded second round 64s, while five players were tied for fifth at nine-under including South Korea’s Lee Mi Hyang, who on Friday matched Maguire’s 62.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff was the best-placed Briton after rounds of 72-64 left her seven off the pace in equal 29th.

England’s Mel Reid came within a shot of matching the new tournament record, improving drastically from an opening 75 to card a 63 which put her nine off the lead in a share of 46th.

