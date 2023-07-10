Allisen Corpuz wins US Womens Open for first LPGA Tour victory

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Allisen Corpuz finished three shots clear of England’s Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin of South Korea to win the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

The 25-year-old Hawaiian closed out her tournament on nine-under-par, with a fourth round score of 69 enough to clinch her first win on the LPGA Tour.

Speaking after her victory, Corpuz said: “Every few holes I kind of looked out and said, ‘I’m here at Pebble Beach’.

“There’s not many places that are better than this.

“Twenty, 30 years from now, I think just the fact that it’s a US Open means a lot to me. But know that it’s at Pebble makes it even sweeter.”

England’s Hull did well to find herself in the hunt on Sunday, having carded scores of 73, 72 and 71 heading into the fourth round.

She opened her final session with an eagle on the second, before birdieing three of her next four holes.

Hull picked up three more shots on the back nine to keep an element of pressure on Corpuz, but was ultimately left to rue two costly bogeys.