Scottish golfer Gemma Dryburgh celebrates ‘life-changing’ success in Japan

The 29-year-old has become the first Scot to win on the LPGA Tour since Catriona Matthew in 2011.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 06 November 2022 10:39
Comments
Gemma Dryburgh claimed her first LPGA title on Sunday (AP/PA)
Gemma Dryburgh celebrated a “life-changing win” after a superb final round of 65 propelled her to a first LPGA Tour title at the Toto Japan Classic.

The 29-year-old Scot finished four shots clear of Japan’s Kana Nagai after home favourite and overnight leader Momoko Ueda faded badly on the final day, with a round of 74 dropping her into a share of fifth.

Dryburgh, who began the day one shot off the lead after also carding a 65 on Saturday, took full advantage of Ueda’s struggles with a run of four birdies in five holes helping her finish 20 under for the tournament, claiming the 300,000 US dollar (£264,000) prize.

“It is overwhelming, to be honest,” said Dryburgh, who becomes the first Scot to win on the LPGA since Catriona Matthew in 2011.

“It has been a dream for a long time and a lot of hard work has gone into this and it means so much as it is a life-changing win.

“I was surprisingly calm. When I’d dreamt of this moment, I thought I would be super nervous.

“I was nervous. I’m not going to lie. But I was incredibly calm, to be honest, and kind of focused on my breathing.”

