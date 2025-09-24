Europe seek first away Ryder Cup success since 2012 after remarkable turnaround

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When the United States ran out resounding 19-9 winners at Whistling Straits in 2021, the prospects of Europe being in position to win back the Ryder Cup any time soon seemed remote.

With a young team brimming with talent, not scarred by past defeats, the Americans looked to have the nucleus of a powerful team for years to come.

Fast forward four years and the situation has altered considerably heading into the latest event at Bethpage Black.

Europe have not only regained the trophy following a convincing success in Rome, but have a strong chance of winning away for the first time since 2012.

It is a remarkable turnaround due to various factors, not least the inception of LIV Golf and the schism it created in the sport prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Yet the European team’s current strength is also testament to the work done by captain Luke Donald last time out and the determination to build on that.

Europe have travelled to New York with virtually the same side that excelled in Italy.

Donald is reprising his role as skipper and the only change to the playing roster has seen Rasmus Hojgaard come in at the expense of his twin brother Nicolai, and even he was in the team room last time.

Bookmakers still have the US as favourites, as could be expected from a side with home advantage and boasting seven of the current top 10 in the world.

Their team is also headed by the imperious Scottie Scheffler, by far and away the best and most consistent performer in the game, with six tournament wins this year including two majors.

But in terms of Ryder Cup experience, Europe come out much the stronger with 32 combined appearances across their group compared to the Americans’ 15.

Nobody in the US ranks comes close to the seven appearances of career grand slam-winner Rory McIlroy or the six of Justin Rose, with Justin Thomas their most experienced player with three past outings.

In Donald, they also have a captain who never lost as a player in four contests and has transposed his success into the leadership role.

By contrast the US have opted for a young captain in Keegan Bradley who spent a lot of the year trying to qualify as a player himself. He has not been seen on this stage since the second of his two losing playing appearances in 2014 and is an unknown quantity on the leadership front.

He will, however, have a typically boisterous New York crowd behind him.

Much has been made of the hostile reception that could be awaiting the Europeans.

Bethpage Black’s notoriously tough lay-out will be a test for all, but its set-up is more likely to suit the big-hitting game of the hosts than the visitors.

When all is added up, the US probably have the edge but a contest known for drama is far closer to call than might once have been anticipated.