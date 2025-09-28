Luke Donald relishing chance for Europe to make Ryder Cup history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Donald is urging his players to seize their chance to make history as he sends out his big guns early to win the Ryder Cup.

Donald’s European side are just three points away from glory at Bethpage Black heading into Sunday’s singles session after a record-breaking first two days.

Europe hold a commanding 11.5-4.5 lead over United States in New York after winning the first four sessions for the first time away from home.

They now have the chance to complete their first victory on US soil since 2012 and only the fifth since the team was expanded to include continental players in 1979. They may even be eyeing a chance to eclipse their record nine-point winning margin, achieved in 2004 and 2006.

Donald said: “I said it at the beginning of week we came here to try and win, to try and create history.

“Our goal is always to win every session, no matter where we are, and that will be our goal.

“We love to do things that haven’t been done before, and we’ve achieved quite a few things this week already.

“But the goal for me is still the finishing line. We still have a long way to go.”

He continued: “These guys are very aware of how difficult the environment is going to be.

“We’re excited for the challenge but our goal will be to win the session.”

Justin Rose will head out first against Cameron Young with Tommy Fleetwood – with four victories under his belt already this week – then taking on Justin Thomas.

In-form Matt Fitzpatrick takes the fiery Bryson DeChambeau before a tasty clash between world number two Rory McIlroy and out-of-sorts number one Scottie Scheffler, who has lost all four of his matches.

Ludvig Aberg and Jon Rahm fill out the top six against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele respectively.

“I have 12 very good players,” said Donald.

“In singles you have to go a little bit with gut instincts. We obviously have a big lead. So we have to think about that, and we imagine that the US are going to come out pretty strong.

“We’re trying to kind of match them with some strength.”

Viktor Hovland has been named 12th on the European list after aggravating a neck injury during Saturday’s play. He is due to face Harris English but will be assessed before play.

Should he withdraw, his match will be halved.