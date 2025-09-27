Luke Donald hails ‘massive’ displays from Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European captain Luke Donald hailed his big guns Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy after his side made a superb start to the 45th Ryder Cup.

The visitors won both sessions on the opening day at Bethpage Black to open up a 5.5-2.5 lead over the United States.

Rahm helped secure two of those points as he went out first in both sessions and world number two McIlroy delivered one-and-a half.

Donald said: “They were massive. I don’t think Jon has lost in a team – in fourballs or foursomes – since Paris (in 2018).

“He’s an incredible leader for us on and off the course, mostly with the way he plays, a leader.

“I feel like he’s someone that wants to do a lot of his talking with his golf clubs.”

He continued: “Rory is slightly more vocal in the team room. Rory’s talked about what the Ryder Cup means and how much he relishes the opportunity to hopefully be on winning teams.

“He’s made it quite clear that one of his big goals was to win an away Ryder Cup again and he played fantastic golf today.”

Much had been made of the hostile atmosphere the defending champions were likely to encounter in New York but, after a cacophony at the start, Europe dampened the enthusiasm with excellent play.

They won the morning foursomes 3-1 and, even though the atmosphere intensified again after a visit from US President Donald Trump, Europe subdued the crowd again as they edged the fourballs.

Donald said: “They thrive. It’s not easy out here, it’s loud. The crowd is certainly on the US side but we have some crowd support as well, which is fun. They are feeding off that.

“What can I say? I’m so proud of these guys. They know how to handle that stuff.”