Rasmus Hojgaard ready to make Ryder Cup name despite confusion with twin Nicolai

Rasmus Hojgaard is the only fresh face in Europe’s Ryder Cup team but even that is proving confusing for his team-mates.

Eleven of the 12 players from Europe’s demolition of the United States in Rome two years ago return to defend their title at Bethpage Black in New York.

Hojgaard was an automatic qualifier for Luke Donald’s team and he ended up replacing his twin brother Nicolai, who is the only absentee from 2023.

And the sibling swap is proving too much for some of Europe’s team to comprehend, even though Rasmus was part of the group in Italy as he had a role driving a buggy.

“It’s been pretty easy to get into the team,” he said. “I’ve been called Nicolai pretty much half the time by everyone.

“It happens all the time. Even, like, for example, Shane (Lowry) sometimes just calls me Nicolai, and then he’s like, ‘Oh, Rasmus is here’.

“It’s alright. It is what it is. I’m used to it. I’ve been used to it for 20 years now. So it doesn’t really bother me.”

Even if they do not remember his name, Hojgaard’s presence in Rome has made it easy to settle in with the unrivalled team spirit Donald has built.

“Obviously it’s pretty much the same thing. They only had to change one initial on the name,” he said.

“I think the Rome experience made it easier for me to get to know the guys a little bit better.

“I think obviously Nicolai and I are very similar, so there won’t be a lot of change in the team room.

“I think the experience of Rome, I was there. I think as important as it was for me to get to know the guys, I think it was important for them to learn more about me as well.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a big change for them.”