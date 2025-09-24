A look at Europe’s Ryder Cup team for Bethpage Black showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Europe will attempt to defend their title and win in the United States for the first time since 2012 when the Ryder Cup takes place at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the continental team.

Captain:

Luke Donald (England)

DOB: 07/12/1977

Playing caps: 4 (2004, 2006, 2010, 2012)

Record as player: Won 10 Lost 4 Halved 1

Previous match as captain: 2023

Returns for a second crack at captaincy after overseeing Europe’s success in Rome two years ago. Having also featured in the winning team in all four of his playing appearances, he was the ideal candidate as Europe seek a first away win since 2012.

Automatic qualifiers:

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

DOB: 04/05/1989

Caps: 7 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023)

Record: Won 16 Lost 13 Halved 4

The undoubted linchpin of the European side, having cemented his status among the greats by completing the career grand slam earlier this year. His form understandably tailed off after his long-awaited Masters triumph in April, but he has rarely failed to spark in the Ryder Cup.

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

DOB: 03/08/1996

Caps: 1 (2023)

Record: Won 2 Lost 0 Halved 1

The left-hander from Oban has come of age since his rookie appearance two years ago, having won twice on the PGA Tour and finished runner-up at the US Open. Now recognised as one the game’s leading players.

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

DOB: 19/01/1991

Caps: 3 (2018, 2021, 2023)

Record: Won 7 Lost 3 Halved 2

A senior member of the team and proven performer in the event after delivering in spades in Paris and Rome. Capped a fine year – and enhanced his reputation Stateside too – with his maiden PGA Tour victory at the recent Tour Championship.

Justin Rose (England)

DOB: 30/07/1980

Caps: 6 (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023)

Record: Won 14 Lost 9 Halved 3

Another vastly-experienced campaigner who proved his enduring quality with his second-place finish at the Masters earlier this year and recent FedEx St Jude Championship success. Has delivered some memorable moments in Ryder Cups down the years and rarely lets the team down.

Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark)

DOB: 12/03/2001

Caps: 0

Record: N/A

The only rookie in the side and the only change from the team that triumphed in Rome two years ago, replacing his twin brother Nicolai. The Dane secured his spot with a strong finish to the season, nipping into the top six in the standings at the last qualifying event.

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

DOB: 14/10/1991

Caps: 3 (2018, 2021, 2023)

Record: Won 5 Lost 4 Halved 2

Performed impressively to qualify automatically given that, as a LIV Golf player, he appeared in only a limited number of counting events. Finished tied fourth at the US Open this year, but his notorious short fuse is sure to be tested by the American fans.

Captain’s picks:

Shane Lowry (Republic of Ireland)

DOB: 02/04/1987

Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)

Record: Won 2 Lost 3 Halved 1

Slipped out of the automatic places late on, but the 2019 Open champion’s place was never in doubt. Has had two runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour this year and is a big character in the team room.

Jon Rahm (Spain)

DOB: 10/11/1994

Caps: 3 (2018, 2021, 2023)

Record: Won 6 Lost 3 Halved 3

The inspirational Basque’s defection to LIV Golf drastically reduced his chances of qualifying automatically, but Donald was always likely to add him if possible. One of the team’s key strike weapons, he travels having topped the standings on the Saudi-backed circuit this year.

Sepp Straka (Austria)

DOB: 01/05/1993

Caps: 1 (2023)

Record: Won 1 Lost 2 Halved 0

Two tournament victories in the US made a him a strong candidate for the team, although his blistering early season form has tailed off and he missed the cut in all three American majors. Formed a strong partnership with Lowry in Rome.

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

DOB: 18/09/1997

Caps: 2 (2021, 2023)

Record: Won 3 Lost 4 Halved 3

One of the key performers in Rome two years ago, the Norwegian has made a timely return to form in recent months after problems with his swing and an underwhelming start to the year. Finished third in the US Open and it will be interesting to see if he reprises his successful all-Scandinavian partnership with Ludvig Aberg.

Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)

DOB: 31/10/1999

Caps: 1 (2023)

Record: Won 2 Lost 2 Halved 0

Came from nowhere to claim a wildcard last time but fully justified his inclusion, not least as he and Hovland thrashed Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka nine and seven in foursomes. Less of an unknown quantity now and has been as high as fourth in the world rankings.

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

DOB: 01/09/1994

Caps: 3 (2016, 2021, 2023)

Record: Won 1 Lost 7 Halved 0

Endured a terrible start to the year, when he tumbled out of the world’s top 80, but fought back well over the summer to cement his place with a string of good results, including tied fourth at the Open. The 2022 US Open champion will be anxious to improve on his poor Ryder Cup record.