Fireside chat helped Europe players become ‘vulnerable’ before Ryder Cup victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Europe’s Ryder Cup players have revealed how becoming “vulnerable” with each other during a “fireside chat” helped spark their triumph in Rome.

Captain Luke Donald took his entire side to Marco Simone Golf Club for a practice session in September 2023, a day before all 12 players travelled to Wentworth ahead of competing in the BMW PGA Championship.

The move paid off handsomely with Europe regaining the Ryder Cup in emphatic fashion and a behind-the-scenes story of that triumph is set to be revealed in a new documentary being launched on December 3.

“We had a great fireside chat where we opened up together as a team. It really created this amazing sense of togetherness,” Donald says in the 90-minute film.

Rory McIlroy, who broke down in tears after winning his singles match in the crushing defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021, adds: “Playing the golf course and seeing Marco Simone was great, but the magic of that trip was what happened on either side of the golf.

“People became vulnerable and told their story, and I think that led others to open up in ways we’ve probably never opened up to each other.”

Spain’s Jon Rahm echoes McIlroy’s sentiments, adding: “When you see great players, who’ve had the success they’ve had, be vulnerable with each other like that, I think it creates a bond and a sense of security that you can’t replicate.”

Rahm made a shock move to LIV Golf a few months after playing his part in Europe’s victory and Donald admits in the documentary that he views the Ryder Cup as “an antidote” to the acrimonious split in men’s professional golf.

McIlroy also speaks about his fallout with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie Joe LaCava, which came after Cantlay and Wyndham Clark had fought back to beat McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick on the 18th in the second day’s fourballs.

“As soon as I saw anyone with an American jersey, I went after them,” McIlroy said of losing his cool in the car park following the day’s play.

“Not my proudest moment, but I felt like what happened on the 18th green and then spilled over to the car park almost made us feel we were ready more than ever to go out on the Sunday to all win our points and get the Ryder Cup back.”

The documentary, entitled Una Famiglia, will be released on Tuesday, December 3 on the Ryder Cup YouTube channel.