Luke Donald is poised for pivotal discussions with Ryder Cup Europe chief executive Guy Kinnings this week, as he contemplates an unprecedented third term as captain.

The decision could set the stage for a captivating showdown against golf icon Tiger Woods, who is reportedly being considered for the United States captaincy.

The former world number one led Europe to victory in Rome in 2023 and at Bethpage Black in New York last year.

Should he accept the role for the 2027 contest in Ireland and emerge victorious, Donald would make history as the first captain to secure three consecutive wins in the prestigious competition.

Speculation is rife that 15-time major winner Woods is in line for the American job at Adare Manor.

open image in gallery Tiger Woods is a contender to captain the United States at the 2027 Ryder Cup (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Archive )

Speaking at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Donald told The Times: "Tiger’s had my number pretty much 99 per cent of my career, although I did all right against him in Ryder Cups. He still moves the needle more than probably anyone."

The 48-year-old Englishman, who resides in Florida, is weighing the considerable time commitments of a home campaign against the unique opportunity to forge a lasting legacy.

He has garnered widespread backing from victorious players, including Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Tommy Fleetwood.

Reflecting on the demanding role, Donald stated: "It’s high stress at times and it’s hard work but it’s something I love. I think you are chasing some history too. Nobody’s won three times in a row.

“A bigger legacy is up for grabs. I just need to sit down and see if it might work or might not. What does it look like and how many times do they need me? I’m happy to sit down with Guy and open the conversation."

His upcoming talks with Kinnings will be crucial in determining if he embarks on this historic challenge.