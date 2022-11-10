Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Luke Donald a shot off lead in Nedbank Golf Challenge

The former world number one, who is currently ranked 565th, carded seven birdies and trails leader Ryan Fox.

Phil Casey
Thursday 10 November 2022 16:00
Luke Donald rolled back the years with an opening 65 in the Nedbank Golf Challenge (David Davies/PA)
Luke Donald rolled back the years with an opening 65 in the Nedbank Golf Challenge (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald showed some of his prospective team members how it should be done with a superb 65 in the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The former world number one, who is currently ranked 565th, carded seven birdies – including three in the last four holes – at Sun City to lie just a shot behind leader Ryan Fox.

Fox, who can overhaul Rory McIlroy at the top of the DP World Tour rankings ahead of next week’s season-ending event in Dubai with a third win of the season, made an eagle and five birdies in a back nine of 29 in his 64.

“(It’s) a little bit unexpected to be honest, I wasn’t showing much form coming into this week,” said Donald, whose last top-10 finish worldwide came more than three years ago.

Recommended

“I kept it in play well off the tee and my iron play was really good. I think I hit 15 greens today and around this course that is very pleasing.

“This isn’t an easy course, you can’t fake it around here. You have to stand up on certain tee shots with trouble on both sides. It plays with your mind a little bit, so to shoot a good score like that is always nice and good for your confidence.”

Fox was level par after eight holes before making four birdies in the next five, an eagle from four feet on the 601-yard 14th and further birdies on the 17th and 18th.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better start,” Fox said. “I figure if you can get to double digits under par around here for the most part you’re going to be pretty close (to winning) come Sunday.

“To be most of the way there after the first round is pretty nice. I had a lot of good numbers, managed to get the yardages right and I putted really nicely.

“It still feels a bit strange to be honest. This golf course has kicked my ass several times, so maybe it was nice today and will bite me tomorrow.

“I played okay on the front and from 11 on I didn’t miss a shot. When you’re in that state you just need to get out of your own way and hit shots. I’ve done that well this year, but did it really well today.”

Italy’s Guido Migliozzi lies three shots off the lead on five under, with Richard Bland, Fabrizio Zanotti and Min Woo Lee another stroke back.

Recommended

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, who has not won since his 2019 triumph – the tournament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 – carded an opening 70.

Fleetwood, who was reported to be suffering from heatstroke following Wednesday’s pro-am, recovered from a double bogey on the eighth with four birdies to finish two under.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in