Luke Donald: We came here to earn our place in Ryder Cup folklore

Luke Donald is targeting “Ryder Cup folklore” as he aims to lead Europe to a rare away victory.

Donald, who masterminded success in Rome in 2023, could become just the second European captain after Tony Jacklin to win the competition home and away if his side can get over the line at Bethpage Black this week.

But European victories on this side of the Atlantic do not happen often.

Indeed, their only win on American soil in the last 20 years came courtesy of the ‘Miracle of Medinah’ in 2012, when Jose Maria Olazabal’s side overturned a 10-6 deficit on the final day.

Victories in 1987, 1995 and 2004 are even further in the past, so Donald knows just how big an achievement it would be to win in New York.

“Make no mistake, our players are ready,” Donald said in his speech at Wednesday’s opening ceremony, brought forward 24 hours due to an inclement weather forecast on Thursday.

“Every one of them has earned their spot, not through entitlement, but through excellence.

“Two years ago we wrote a chapter in Rome, this week in New York we aim to write history.

“We didn’t come here just to be a part of the show, we came here to earn our place in Ryder Cup folklore.

“We are not just playing to win, we are playing for each other and for every young golfer back home who dreams about representing Team Europe.

“We know it won’t be easy, winning away never is. Only four European teams have done it before, but that’s the beauty of sport.

“The toughest roads lead to the greatest rewards.”

One of their biggest tasks will be to keep an expected hostile crowd quiet.

Much of the pre-tournament discourse will be how tough it will be for the European side, with Donald even deploying virtual reality headsets to get his players used to possible jeering and abuse.

But United States captain Keegan Bradley has told the US crowd to be respectful.

“We know the atmosphere this week will be electric, raucous and yes, respectful,” he said during his speech.

“That is part of what makes the Ryder Cup so special on both sides of the pond.

“I have never forgotten what it felt like to run onto that green at Brookline (in 1997), watching a team come together in a way that changed my life.

“That moment put a fire in me and that same Ryder Cup fire will fuel our team and drive us through every match, every moment and every challenge.”