Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lydia Ko firms lead for biggest prize in women’s golf history at LPGA finale

The 25-year-old turned a one-shot lead into a five-shot edge as she chased down the two-million-dollar (£1.6million) prize.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 19 November 2022 03:12
Lydia Ko consolidated her lead at the halfway mark of the CME Group Tour Championship after shooting the second round’s best score of 66 (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Lydia Ko consolidated her lead at the halfway mark of the CME Group Tour Championship after shooting the second round’s best score of 66 (Lynne Sladky/AP)
(AP)

Lydia Ko consolidated her lead at the halfway mark of the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship after shooting the day’s best score of 66.

The 25-year-old turned a one-shot lead into a five-shot edge as she also chased down the two-million-dollar (£1.6million) prize for LPGA Tour player of the year.

The New Zealander was five strokes ahead of South Korea’s Hyo Joo Jim at 13 under at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, on a day where she collected four birdies during a six-hole run.

She said afterwards: “I just wanted to focus on my game. I shot a low one yesterday and that round, it can be anybody throughout the week.”

Recommended

The second round was played the same day the Tour announced LPGA players will compete for a record 101.4million US dollars (£85million) next season.

Ko began the week with a one-point lead for player of the year and will claim her second straight Vare Trophy provided her scores do not suddenly fall off a cliff in Florida.

Ireland’s Leona Maguire shot a second-straight 69 to be seven off the pace at six under, saying of the leader: “Lydia is Lydia.”

“I’m sure she’s going to keep going, so ultimately try and shoot as low as we can over the weekend and see what happens,” the 27-year-old added.

England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff was at five under, followed a shot back by countrywoman Georgia Hall while Charley Hull had a double-bogey and six bogeys for her 78 to be at five over at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in