Hole-in-one helps John Parry move into contention on day three of The Open

The 38-year-old’s tee shot at the 199-yard 13th took three bounces before disappearing into the hole.

Carl Markham
Saturday 19 July 2025 14:18 BST
Yorkshireman John Parry registered the first hole-in-one at this year’s Open Championship (Peter Byrne/PA)
A hole-in-one for England’s John Parry catapulted him onto the leaderboard on day three of The Open at Royal Portrush.

The 38-year-old’s tee shot at the 199-yard 13th took three bounces before disappearing into the hole.

Parry, playing in only his second Open after a debut in 2022, started on the cut-mark at one over and was not really going anywhere in his round with just one birdie on the front nine getting him to level par.

However, a birdie at the 532-yard 12th proved the spark he needed and his ace – the first of the tournament – at the next was followed by a 13-foot birdie at the 15th.

That moved the Yorkshireman, a team-mate of Rory McIlroy at the 2007 Walker Cup, into the top 10 on four under.

