The Masters prize money: How much will players earn at 2022 tournament?

The Masters gets underway on Thursday as the eyes of the golfing world return to Augusta National.

The focus will all be on Tiger Woods, with the 46-year-old making his comeback 14 months after a near-fatal car crash.

Woods insisted he believes he can win a 16th major this week, however, it is Jon Rahm that is the favourite to clinch his first Green Jacket.

New world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is unsurprisingly also amongst the favourites, having won three events in his last five appearances, while Players champion Cameron Smith boasts a great record at Augusta.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The Masters is held over four days at Augusta National Golf Club in the state of Georgia, beginning on Thursday 7 April and concluding on Sunday 10 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action from The Masters on Sky Sports, with coverage across the weekend on the Main Event and Golf channels. Sky subscribers can stream The Masters via Sky Go,

For the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, featured groups will be shown from 2pm BST, before full coverage begins at 7.30pm.

Coverage of Round Three on Saturday starts at 7.30pm while the final round will be shown live from 6.30pm.

The BBC will also show highlights at the end of each day’s play, starting at just after midnight BST on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning. They will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.

Prize money

The prize money split varies depending on how many players tie in various positions, however, the winner of the event will be guaranteed an outright prize of over $2million.

Here is the full breakdown: