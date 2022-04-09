Scottie Scheffler will take the biggest halfway lead in Masters 2022 history into the weekend at Augusta National after rising above challenging conditions to card a five-under 67 on Friday.

The World No. 1 proved his ranking as he surged into the lead thanks to a stunning string of birdies on the back nine to pull away from the chasing pack, led by Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Im Sungjae and Charl Schwartzel.

Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith are a shot further back at -2, while Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are also in the top 15 but have a long way back from -1.

Tiger Woods battled to make the cut after showing an impressive response to bogeying four of his first five holes, while Rory McIlroy is all but out of contention at +2.

Here are the tee times for round three in full:

(All times BST)

3:20pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott

3:30pm: Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee

3:40pm: Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

3:50pm: Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

4:00pm: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

4:10pm: Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

4:20pm: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

4:30pm: Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

4:40pm: Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

5:00pm: Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak

5:10pm: Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

5:20pm: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

5:30pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

5:40pm: Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

5:50pm: Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

6:00pm: Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

6:10pm: Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay

6:20pm: Matthew Fitzpatrick, JJ Spaun

6:40pm: Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

6:50pm: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

7:00pm: Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

7:10pm: Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

7:20pm: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

7:30pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

7:40pm: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

7:50pm: Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel