Masters reveals stance on LIV players after Open introduces exemption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Masters has no plans to create an exemption for LIV Golf players, according to tournament chairman Fred Ridley.

The US Open and Open Championship announced in February that the leading player, not already exempt, on the Saudi-funded breakaway's standings would earn a place in the field at Oakmont and Royal Portrush respectively.

However, speaking in his annual pre-tournament press conference at Augusta National, Ridley indicated that the Masters would continue to rely on its status as an invitational event.

"As it relates to the USGA and the R&A, they certainly act independently," Ridley said. "We respect their decisions.

"We are an invitational tournament. We have historically considered special cases for invitations for international players, which is how Joaquin Niemann was invited the last couple years.

"We feel we can deal with that issue, whether it's a LIV player or a player on some other tour that might not otherwise be eligible for an invitation, that we can handle that with a special invitation."

Ridley was also asked about Angel Cabrera's place in the field this week following his spell in prison.

Cabrera, who won the US Open in 2007 and the Masters in 2009, was convicted in 2021 of assault, theft and legal intimidation of former partner Cecilia Torres Mana and assault of another former partner, Micaela Escudero.

The 55-year-old Argentinian spent a total of 30 months in jail before being released in August 2023.

Asked to address criticism from women's rights groups, Ridley said: "Well, we certainly abhor domestic violence of any type.

"As it relates to Angel, Angel has served the sentence that was prescribed by the Argentine courts, and he is a past champion, and so he was invited."

PA