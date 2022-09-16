Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Matt Fitzpatrick leads Italian Open despite ‘inconsistent’ display

A second-round 69 gave the US Open champion a halfway total of eight under par

Phil Casey
Friday 16 September 2022 14:55
Comments
Matt Fitzpatrick set the clubhouse target on day two of the Italian Open (Steven Paston/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick set the clubhouse target on day two of the Italian Open (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Archive)

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick set the clubhouse target in the DS Automobiles Italian Open, despite bemoaning an “inconsistent” display in Rome.

Fitzpatrick had to complete the final three holes of his first round on Friday following Thursday’s weather delay and made two birdies and one bogey to complete an opening 65.

The world number 11 then started his second round on the back nine at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club and bogeyed the 10th, but followed that with five straight birdies to open up a four-shot lead.

However, Fitzpatrick dropped shots on the 16th and 17th and made his first par of the day on the 18th, before covering the front nine in level par with two birdies and two bogeys.

The resulting 69 gave Fitzpatrick a halfway total of eight under par and a one-shot lead over fellow Englishman Tom Lewis, with France’s Victor Perez another stroke behind.

Recommended

“Pretty inconsistent really,” was how Fitzpatrick summed up his day.

“I’ve played some really good stuff, (made) some sloppy mistakes which was obviously disappointing but plenty of birdies, which was always a positive. Going into the weekend in the position I’m in, I’m very happy.”

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who will lead Europe’s bid to regain the trophy at the same venue next year, lies three shots off the lead following a 68 which included a two-shot penalty for playing the wrong ball.

Donald was three under par for the day when the incident occurred on his seventh hole of the day, leading to a triple-bogey seven.

“I did something I don’t think I’ve ever done in golf,” the former world number one explained. “I hit the wrong ball on 16 which was frustrating.

“I hit a poor tee shot left in the rough. The spotter kind of went straight to the ball and I just assumed it was mine and mine was a few feet left of it. It was a costly seven.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in