Matt Fitzpatrick edges out Rory McIlroy in dramatic play-off to win in Dubai

McIlroy still wrapped up his seventh Race to Dubai title.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 16 November 2025 12:55 GMT
Matt Fitzpatrick edged out Rory McIlroy to win in Dubai (Altaf Qadri/AP).
Matt Fitzpatrick defied a dramatic late fightback from Rory McIlroy to clinch his third DP World Tour Championship win in Dubai.

McIlroy sunk an eagle on the final hole to force a play-off but came up short second time around to hand his Ryder Cup team-mate victory.

It marked a thrilling conclusion to a campaign which earned McIlroy his seventh Race to Dubai title, one behind record holder Colin Montgomerie.

Fitzpatrick had started the final day among a group of six players who were one shot behind McIlroy and fellow joint leader, Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

