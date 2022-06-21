Matt Fitzpatrick turns to other major winners for advice on dealing with fame

Fitzpatrick won the US Open on Sunday

Phil Casey
Tuesday 21 June 2022 18:07
Fitzpatrick: I can retire a happy man tomorrow

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick will seek advice from the likes of Rory McIlroy and Danny Willett after getting an early taste of his new-found fame.

Fitzpatrick’s victory at Brookline made him the first English winner of a major since Willett at the 2016 Masters, while McIlroy put aside his own disappointment on Sunday to wait beside the 18th green to congratulate Fitzpatrick on his maiden major title.

“I messaged Rory just saying thank you for sticking around after the round on Sunday,” Fitzpatrick said. “I mentioned that I might want to have a chat about one or two things.

“I’ll be speaking to another couple of players that also have been in the same position as me just on what to do, maybe what not to do, what worked well for them and try and get some advice.”

Fitzpatrick was speaking on his second day of a whirlwind media tour which included an appearance on American morning show Today and being recognised, albeit eventually, on the streets of New York.

“It’s just been incredibly surreal,” the 27-year-old added. “It’s all just happened incredibly fast.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, right, is congratulated by Rory McIlroy after winning the US Open (Charles Krupa/AP)
(AP)

“I didn’t get finished with media and signing until late on Sunday night and then on Monday there was a bit more media and a few other things to do, and then came into the city last night as well.

“I’ve had some pretty cool messages but being recognised at dinner in New York last night was a little bit weird, and the guy actually did a triple take.

“I watched him walk past and then he walked back and then he walked past again just to say ‘well done’, so I appreciated that.”

Fitzpatrick will come back down to earth when he returns home to Sheffield this weekend before playing the JP McManus Pro-Am from July 4-5 ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open.

And he is looking forward to teeing it up in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews as he seeks more major titles, with a total of six – the record for a European player held by Nick Faldo – necessary to achieve “legend” status.

“I feel like I’ve just proven to myself that I can do more,” he added. “I feel like I can go and win other majors now. I feel like this has just given me a massive confidence boost in knowing that I’ve achieved this.

“Of course I want to win six majors, but it was kind of a bit of a joke between me and my pals that anyone who has six majors is like part of this mythical legends group that we created.

“Now it’s out there, everyone thinks that six is what I’m going to win. I’m just trying to win one at a time and keep doing what I’m doing.”

