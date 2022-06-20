Golfing world and beyond react to Matt Fitzpatrick’s US Open victory

The 27-year-old held off Will Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler to win by one stroke at Brookline.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 June 2022 01:24
Matt Fitzpatrick’s achievement drew widespread praise online (Julio Cortez/AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick’s achievement drew widespread praise online (Julio Cortez/AP)
(AP)

Tributes poured in from the world of sport and beyond after England’s Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open on Sunday night.

Fellow golfers past and present, including Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie and 2020 Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington were among those to salute the achievements of Fitzpatrick and his caddie Billy Foster on Twitter.

Recommended

Former world number one Justin Rose offered a “massive congratulations” to the winning duo.

Football stars including Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, Fitzpatrick’s beloved Sheffield United and Grand National winner AP McCoy were also among those paying attention as the 27-year-old held off Will Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler to win by one stroke at Brookline.

Recommended

Rory McIlroy congratulated Fitzpatrick in person, telling the world number 18: “All that work pays off. I’m so happy for you.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in