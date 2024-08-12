Support truly

Matt Kuchar has defended his unorthodox decision not to complete the final hole of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday evening.

Kuchar was the only player in the field returning to Sedgefield Country Club on Monday after exercising his right not to finish the 72nd hole of the weather-affected tournament.

Needing a win to continue his run as the only player to reach the FedEx Cup play-offs every year since their inception in 2007, Kuchar was out of contention in a 10-way tie for 12th when he hooked his tee shot on the 18th into the trees.

Play was suspended when the other two players in the final group, Max Greyserman and Chad Ramey, had also teed off, giving all three the option to complete the hole as daylight quickly faded.

But while Ramey and Greyserman - who had surrendered a four-shot lead after 13 holes but could still catch England’s Aaron Rai with an eagle - opted to finish, Kuchar informed tournament officials he would mark his ball and return on Monday.

“I was trying to set an example for Max,” Kuchar told the Golf Channel.

“We were so far past when we should’ve stopped playing. We saw what Max did on hole 16 (four-putting for a double bogey) - they should’ve blown the horn there.

“I feel bad, the poor kid should’ve won this tournament. By me not playing, it may show Max he has an important shot to hit.”

A par on the 18th would earn Kuchar around £105,000 in prize money, but an unlikely birdie would be worth an additional £70,000. A bogey would reduce his payday to £60,000.

It is unclear how many greenskeepers and tournament staff will be required to work on Monday to allow Kuchar to finish, but they will at least witness the bizarre scene.

“I don’t expect we’re going to be bringing you that coverage tomorrow,” CBS commentator Jim Nantz joked on Sunday evening.

