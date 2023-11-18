Matt Wallace shoots stunning third-round 60 to lead DP World Tour Championship

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Englishman Matt Wallace shot a stunning 60 for his third round at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 33-year-old registered 12 birdies in the 12-under-par round, including one on each of his last nine holes, as he moved to the top of the leaderboard.

He had been on for a 59 before completing his final hole in four.

Put to him that he had equalled DP World Tour records for the most birdies made in one round and the most consecutive birdies, Wallace told Sky Sports: “Equalled? Didn’t get it!

“What a day, amazing day. I just tried my hardest to get myself back into the tournament, so I’m really happy I’ve been able to do that and played great.

“At the end there, I didn’t even think it was for a 59, honestly. I think it helped me a little bit.

“I just played really nice coming down the stretch. Just wanted to keep getting one more if I could and I managed to do that.”

Regarding the potential 59, he added: “Yeah, kind of gutted now actually a little bit! Great opportunity to do it.

“I’ve done it at Moorpark on the West Course which is only a par 68, but to do it out there would have been really special today. Ball in hand helps. I had a couple good lies for up-and-down, but it was fantastic and a good effort.”

At the point that he finished, Wallace – 16 under overall – was two shots clear of nearest rival Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark.