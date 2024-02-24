Jump to content

Strong finish gives Matt Wallace a share of halfway lead in Mexico

The Englishman played his last nine holes in 30 as he moved to 11-under-par.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 24 February 2024 02:04
Matt Wallace studies his putt on the ninth green (Fernando Llano/AP)
Matt Wallace studies his putt on the ninth green (Fernando Llano/AP)
(AP)

Matt Wallace added a second round 65 to his opening 66 to take a share of the halfway lead in the Mexico Open.

The Englishman played his last nine holes in 30, including an eagle three at the sixth hole in between a pair of birdies, as he moved to 11-under-par.

He is joined by Finland’s Sami Valimaki, who shot 67, American Jake Knapp and Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz, who both carded a 64.

They are one shot ahead of the first-round leader Erik van Rooyen from South Africa, who added a 69 to his opening 63 thanks to a pair of late birdies.

There is then a two-shot gap back to American duo Andrew Novak and Mark Hubbard with defending champion Tony Finau among an 18-strong group five strokes off the pace.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre moved to five-under-par with a 66, one ahead of England’s Aaron Rai and Irish veteran Padraig Harrington.

