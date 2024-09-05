Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will contest an exhibition match in Las Vegas against LIV Golf pair Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in December.

Negotiations over a merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) – who fund LIV Golf – have been taking place for over a year, but there are few signs of a resolution being close.

And so the PGA duo have agreed to face Koepka and DeChambeau in a televised match in an attempt to boost the sport’s ailing viewing figures, with fans wanting to see the world’s best facing off outside of the four majors.

This has been a rare occurrence since LIV formed in 2022, with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan banning LIV players from the organiser’s events.

Golfweek reports that a specific date and venue is yet to be confirmed for the exhibition match, with a charitable element likely to be included alongside significant appearance fees for the participants. TNTSports will air the match.

The match-up was confirmed via a Golfweek enquiry made to McIlroy, with the Northern Irishman saying: “I’m thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will unite for the made-for-TV exhibition ( Getty Images )

“This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions; it’s an event designed to energise the fans. We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again.”

Blake Smith, who represents both Koepka and Scheffler, told Golfweek that the pair “are very excited to be a part of this unique event and look forward to sharing more soon”.

The match will pit world number one Scheffler and world number three McIlroy against a duo who have seven major titles between them, with McIlroy and DeChambeau reigniting their rivalry after the Briton faltered over the last three holes at the US Open to finish one shot behind the American.

Meanwhile Scheffler, who won the Masters in April and Olympic gold in Paris in August, capped off a remarkable year by lifting the FedEx Cup earlier this month, having won the Tour Championship.