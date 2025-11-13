Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood have positioned themselves strongly behind first-round leader Michael Kim at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The European stars are firmly in contention after the opening day, with American Kim setting a blistering pace.

Kim delivered a flawless eight-under-par 64 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, securing the outright lead.

Ryder Cup stalwart Fleetwood sits just one shot back in second place following an impressive 65.

McIlroy, who is chasing a seventh Race to Dubai title, is two shots off the lead in joint-third after a six-under 66. His round began with a flying start, birdieing his first three holes, before dropping a shot on the fourth.

open image in gallery Michael Kim took a first-round lead in Dubai ( Getty Images )

Further birdies on the seventh, 10th, 11th, and 14th saw him finish alongside England's Andy Sullivan and South Africa's Thriston Lawrence.

Another Englishman, Brandon Robinson-Thompson, Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard, and New Zealand's Daniel Hillier are a shot further adrift.

Meanwhile, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry are among a large contingent on four-under after rounds of 68.

McIlroy will clinch his seventh order of merit title if he finishes in the top two this week.

His only remaining challengers for the prestigious award, English duo Marco Penge and Tyrrell Hatton, currently find themselves tied in 43rd and 22nd place respectively after rounds of 74 and 70.

It has been a stunning 2025 for McIlroy after he completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters at Augusta in April.

He followed that up by playing a key role in Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph at Bethpage Black as Luke Donald’s team held off a USA fightback on the final day.

McIlroy and Fleetwood joined forces to good effect over that weekend, and both men will now hope to chase down Kim over the coming three days in Dubai.