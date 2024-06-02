Two-time champion Minjee Lee part of three-way tie for lead at Women’s US Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the



Australia’s Minjee Lee, Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai and American Andrea Lee were in a three-way tie for the lead heading into the final round of the US Women’s Open.

The Australian carded an eagle, three birdies and a bogey on Saturday to join the other co-leaders on five under par. two shots clear of the rest of the field.

Speaking after her round of 66, Minjee Lee said: “I tried to just keep it pretty calm, and I just tried to be patient out there.

“I feel like my game has been trending. I feel like it has been coming together for the moment I am in right now.”

Andrea Lee overcame a few early mistakes to keep herself in the hunt with a bogey-free back nine, while Meechai, the only player to manage six under par at any point during the first three rounds, gave up two strokes late to card a one under 69 for the day.

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno shot seven birdies to keep herself in the hunt on three under, while her compatriot Yuka Saso – the only other player to shoot below par through three rounds – was a shot further back.