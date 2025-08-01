Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Japan's Miyu Yamashita surged into the lead at the AIG Women's Open with a superb second round seven-under 65 at Royal Porthcawl, with compatriot and joint overnight leader Rio Takeda three shots adrift.

England's Lottie Woad, the bookmakers' favourite despite the tournament being her first major as a professional, mounted a charge but a triple-bogey at the 16th meant she settled for a two-under 70 to be nine shots adrift at the halfway point.

Reigning champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand was in grave danger of missing the cut after a disappointing round of 73 left her two over for the tournament. Definitely missing the weekend is 2023 winner Lilia Vu who finished at seven over par.

World number one Nelly Korda struggled with her putting in an even-par 72 round that left her level with Woad.

Yamashita took full advantage of the tranquil early morning conditions on the South Wales coast, setting the tone for a scintillating round with birdies at her opening two holes.

Three more birdies around the turn, another at the 13th and then a final flourish at the 18th where she sank yet another birdie putt meant she walked off with a commanding lead ahead of freshening winds expected for the later groups.

Takeda, who began the day on five-under alongside compatriot Eri Okayama, slipped back with a bogey at the sixth but a tap-in eagle at the par-five ninth got her back on track.

Two more birdies on the way back in kept this year's US Open runner-up on the heels of Yamashita.

Okayama was teeing off her second round later.

Reuters