Nelly Korda crashes out of Women’s PGA Championship after career-worst 81

Sarah Schmelzel and Amy Yang grabbed the halfway lead in the Women’s PGA Championship as world number one Nelly Korda collapsed to a second round 81.

Korda, who opened with an 80 in the US Open two weeks ago after six wins in her previous seven starts, missed the cut after starting the tournament tied for second.

She opened her second round with four straight bogeys and had to wait until the 18th for her only birdie of the day to miss the cut by a stroke at the Sahalee Country Club in Washington state.

“No words for how I’m playing right now,” said Korda. “I’m just going to go home and try to reset.

“A lot went my way at the beginning part of the year, and just giving it back.”

Nelly Korda had been in outstanding form ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

American Schmelzel carded six birdies in a five-under-par 67 to top the leaderboard alongside South Korea’s Yang, who had a bogey-free 68.

Schmelzel, without a win in six years on the LPGA Tour, said: “I kind of caught a glimpse of leaderboard on 17 and saw I was right around the lead.

“It was just nice to be able to finish that well, too, knowing I was around the lead in a major.

Overnight leader Lexi Thompson recovered from an early double bogey, making three birdies coming home in a 72 which leaves her two strokes back alongside Korea’s Jin Young Ko and Hinako Shibuno from Japan.

Lexi Thompson remains in the mix at Sahalee Country Club ( AP )

Ireland’s Leona Maguire carded a 71 to sit in a group three strokes off the lead with England’s Charley Hull a further two shots back after a 73.