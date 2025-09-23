Patrick Cantlay explains the real reason why he didn’t wear a hat at last Ryder Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patrick Cantlay has doubled down on his insistence that the team hat at the last Ryder Cup did not fit.

But with the pay issue that overshadowed the United States effort in Rome now resolved, he was proudly wearing one as preparations for the latest clash at Bethpage Black gathered pace on Tuesday.

Cantlay was at the centre of a furore during the 2023 match against Europe when rumours circulated he was not wearing a cap in a silent protest against players not being paid to play.

open image in gallery Patrick Cantlay went cap-less at the Ryder Cup in Rome ( PA )

He was subsequently goaded by European fans and, as the atmosphere became highly charged, tempers later spilled over as his caddie Joe LaCava clashed with Rory McIlroy.

When later asked about the hat issue, Cantlay claimed there was not one in his size.

After the event, American organisers decided all members of their team, plus the captain, would each be awarded 500,000 US dollars (£370,000) for their involvement in future.

Of that, 300,000 will go to a charity of the individual’s choice with the remaining 200,000 for them to do with as they see fit.

Cantlay, speaking to media ahead of his latest practice round, revealed he would donate his entire allocation to good causes.

open image in gallery Cantlay was taunted by fans and tempers spilled over when his caddie Joe LaCava (right) became embroiled in a row with Rory McIlroy (left) (Zac Goodwin/PA)

But on the thorny subject of his headwear, Cantlay stuck determinedly to his story.

“Like I’ve said a million times, the hat didn’t fit last year,” he said. “This year we worked with them to make sure we had one and we got one, so we’re good.”

US captain Keegan Bradley has also said he would be donating his entire stipend to charity and world number one Scottie Scheffler hinted at doing likewise.

Cantlay said: “I think one of the great things about these team events for me is there’s always such a big charitable component to it and so I’m going to donate the money to my charity.

“We work with a number of foundations and so I’m excited about our continued partnership with those organisations.”

Cantlay insisted he was not bothered by the attention paid to him by European fans in Rome but was looking forward to having the support of a New York crowd behind him this time.

open image in gallery Unlike in Rome, Cantlay will have supporters behind him this time (Mike Egerton/PA)

He said: “I think the fans being so passionate and tribal this week has become such an integral part of this event. It’s just to be expected at this point.

“I think it makes the event fun. I think it’s going to be great this week playing in front of the New York fans.

“They have a reputation for being fantastic, so I think everyone is really excited about playing their best golf in front of them and going out and winning as many points as possible.”

PA