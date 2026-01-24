Patrick Reed moves four shots clear of field at Dubai Desert Classic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patrick Reed surged into a four-shot lead after the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as Rory McIlroy sat 11 shots off the pace at Emirates Golf Club.

The American increased his one-stroke advantage from Friday by three shots following a calm 67 consisting of seven birdies and two bogeys to reach 14 under par for the tournament.

He endured an early battle for the lead with Francesco Molinari, who led after 18 holes, when the Italian had opened with three straight birdies.

Reed, who was flawless in his seven-under 65 in round two, bogeyed the first, but bounced back with birdies at the second and third to join Molinari at the summit.

Reed dropped a shot at the sixth, birdied the seventh to return to 10 under, but once he hit the front with another birdie at the ninth he did not look back.

The 2018 Masters champion rolled in further birdies at the 10th, 13th and last to open up a four-shot lead over David Puig, who carded a brilliant 66.

“You’re always excited showing up on Sunday with a lead,” Reed said.

“It’s what we live for as players, and as competitors, is to have a chance on Sundays, and play late on Sundays, and battle it out with the guys.

“I know it’s not going to be easy, it never is, it doesn’t matter how big of a lead you have, but I can’t wait for it and looking forward to tomorrow.”

McIlroy, who won from 10 shots back at this event in 2024, could not gain any momentum as he parred the front nine.

His first birdie came at the 10th, for the third day in a row, before hitting a great approach into the 14th to pick up another shot.

However, the world number two finished his third round with a bogey to sit in a share of 27th at three under following his 71.

Andy Sullivan and Ryder Cup star Viktor Hovland are in a share of third at nine under, while Italian pair Francesco Molinari and Andrea Pavan are one shot further back.