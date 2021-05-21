Canada’s Corey Conners holds a two-shot lead at the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard ahead of the second day of action at Kiawah Island, with former champions Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley part of a group of six players in a tie for second place.

Conners shot a five-under-par 67 to tame a windswept Ocean course on Thursday and tees off his second round at 12:38pm BST alongside Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tony Finau.

Koepka gets underway later on Friday at 18:58 BST, alongside pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy, who struggled to an opening-round three-over-par 76 in South Carolina.

The two-time PGA Championship winner has work to do to give himself a chance ahead of the weekend but must first ensure he makes the cut, which is projected to be +3.

The PGA Championship is using split tee times over the first two rounds, with half of the field starting at the first hole and the rest beginning at the 10th.

Here are Friday’s tee times in full:

Round two tee times (BST)

Starting from Hole One

12:00 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin (US)*, Jim Herman (US)

12:11 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski (US), Joe Summerhays (US)*

12:22 Tim Pearce (US)*, Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col)

12:33 Rich Beem (US), Y.E. Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel (US)

12:44 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), J.T. Poston (US), Aaron Rai (Eng)

12:55 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (Rsa), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

13:06 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley (US)

13:17 Kevin Streelman (US), Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

13:28 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman (US)

13:39 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (Rsa), Chez Reavie (US)

13:50 Omar Uresti (US)*, Maverick McNealy (US), Victor Perez (Fra)

14:01 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet (US)*, Brendon Todd (US)

14:12 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook (US)*, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

17:30 Harry Higgs (US), Ben Polland (US)*, Talor Gooch (US)

17:41 Harold Varner III (US), Rob Labritz (US)*, Brendan Steele (US)

17:52 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Paul Casey (Eng)

18:03 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler (US)

18:14 John Catlin (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ (US)

18:25 Brandon Hagy (US), Zach Johnson (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)

18:36 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer (US), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

18:47 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

18:58 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brooks Koepka (US), Justin Thomas (US)

19:09 Collin Morikawa (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

19:20 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Charley Hoffman (US)

19:31 Brian Gay (US), Brett Walker (US)*, Chan Kim (Kor)

19:42 Sonny Skinner (US), Aaron Wise (US), Kalle Samooja (Fin)

Starting from Hole 10

12:05 Frank Bensel Jr (US)*., Robert Streb (US), Kurt Kitayama (US)

12:16 Wyndham Clark (US), Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Alex Beach (US)*

12:27 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Max Homa (US)

12:38 Corey Conners (Can), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau (US)

12:49 Phil Mickelson (US), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus)

13:00 Patrick Reed (US), Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

13:11 Gary Woodland (US), Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng)

13:22 Daniel Berger (US), Steve Stricker (US), Billy Horschel (US)

13:33 Webb Simpson (US), Jordan Spieth (US), Will Zalatoris (US)

13:44 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson (US), Sergio Garcia (Esp)

13:55 Patrick Cantlay (US), Matt Kuchar (US), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

14:06 Cameron Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo (US)*, Chris Kirk (US)

14:17 K.H. Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Greg Koch (US)*

17:25 Patrick Rada (US)*, Cameron Tringale (US), Adam Long (US)

17:36 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross (US)*, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

17:47 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes (US)*, Byeong Hun An (Kor)

17:58 Tom Hoge (US), Bernd Wiesberger (Aus), Joel Dahmen (US)

18:09 Jimmy Walker (US), John Daly (US), Jason Dufner (US)

18:20 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner (US), Hudson Swafford (US)

18:31 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson (US)

18:42 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Keegan Bradley (US)

18:53 Stuart Cink (US), Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English (US)

19:04 Jason Kokrak (US), Kevin Na (US), Tom Lewis (Eng)

19:15 Stuart Smith (US)*, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

19:26 Peter Malnati (US), Brad Marek (US)*, Lanto Griffin (US)

19:37 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy (US), Mark Geddes (ENG)*

*Denotes PGA club professional