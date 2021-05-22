Phil Mickelson surged into a surprising share of the lead on the second day of the PGA Championship, carding an impressive 69 early in the day as players struggled to contend with the wind at Kiawah Isalnd.

Nobody was able to surpass the American’s tally, who is attempting to win his first major since 2013, but he was matched by former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, whose round of 68 also left him at five-under-par for the tournament.

A resurgent Brooks Koepka looms just one shot back, though, and is now in many eyes the favourite to win his fifth major this weekend, despite the ongoing injury problems with his knee. Meanwhile, Oosthuizen’s compatriots Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout sit alongside Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama at three-under-par ahead of what promises to be a thrilling weekend.

There was no such luck for a host of big names, though, with Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Sergio Garcia and Xander Schauffele among those to miss the cut.

Here are Saturday’s third round tee-times in full (BST):

12:40 Denny McCarthy (US)

12:50 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Chan Kim (US)

13:00 Harris English (US), Alexander Noren (Swe)

13:10 Tom Hoge (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

13:20 Garrick Higgo (SA), Harold Varner III (US)

13:30 Talor Gooch (US), Brendan Steele (US)

13:40 Ben Cook (US), Webb Simpson (US)

13:50 Billy Horschel (US), Patrick Reed (US)

14:00 Jason Day (Aus), Sam Horsfield (Eng)

14:10 Robert Streb (US), Wyndham Clark (US)

14:20 Brian Gay (US), Aaron Wise (US)

14:30 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Danny Willett (Eng)

14:40 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

14:50 Dean Burmester (SA), Matt Jones (Aus)

15:00 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Jordan Spieth (US)

15:20 Daniel Berger (US), Russell Henley (US)

15:30 Adam Hadwin (Can), Rory McIlroy (NI)

15:40 Stewart Cink (US), Jimmy Walker (US)

15:50 Joel Dahmen (US), Rickie Fowler (US)

16:00 Cameron Davis (Aus), Steve Stricker (US)

16:10 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Justin Rose (Eng)

16:20 Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Jon Rahm (Spa)

16:30 Brad Marek (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)

16:40 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler

16:50 Patrick Cantlay (US), Tony Finau (US)

17:00 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Collin Morikawa (US)

17:10 Tom Lewis (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng)

17:20 Bubba Watson (US), Will Zalatoris (US)

17:30 Cameron Smith (Aus), Daniel van Tonder (SA)

17:40 Keegan Bradley (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

17:50 Shane Lowry (Ire), Ian Poulter (Eng)

18:00 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire)

18:10 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Charley Hoffman (US)

18:20 Jason Kokrak (US), Martin Laird (Sco)

18:30 Harry Higgs (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

18:50 Paul Casey (Eng), Richy Werenski (US)

19:00 Sung Jae Im (Kor), Kevin Streelman (US)

19:10 Corey Conners (Can), Gary Woodland (US)

19:20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

19:30 Branden Grace (SA), Brooks Koepka (US)

19:40 Phil Mickelson (US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)