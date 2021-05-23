US PGA Championship tee times: Groups and start times for Sunday’s final round
American veteran Phil Mickelson is bidding to become the oldest-ever winner of a major
The US PGA Championship concludes on Sunday.
American veteran Phil Mickelson is bidding to become the oldest-ever winner of a major ahead of the final round at Kiawah Island.
The 280/1 underdog carded a rollercoaster third round of 70 to edge ahead of two-time winner Brooks Koepka, who also carded a 70 following a three-putt bogey on the 18th.
Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen is two shots off the lead, with American Kevin Streelman on four under and the South African pair of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace another stroke back.
Here are Sunday’s tee times:
Round four tee times
All times GMT
1130—Brian Gay
1140—Rasmus Hojgaard, Garrick Higgo
1150—Lucas Herbert, Brendan Steele
1200—Henrik Stenson, Byeong Hun An
1210—Adam Hadwin, Brad Marek
1220—Matt Wallace, Harris English
1230—Robert Streb, Cam Davis
1240—Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge
1250—Jimmy Walker, Abraham Ancer
1300—Russell Henley, Daniel Berger
1310—Dean Burmester, Matt Jones
1320—Sam Horsfield, Danny Willett
1330—Tom Lewis, Chan Kim
1340—Rory McIlroy, Stewart Cink
1350—Jason Day, Wyndham Clark
1410—Denny McCarthy, Emiliano Grillo
1420—Justin Rose, Lee Westwood
1430—Jason Scrivener, Robert MacIntyre
1440—Harold Varner III, Aaron Wise
1450—Daniel van Tonder, Viktor Hovland
1500—Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa
1510—Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm
1520—Cameron Smith, Alex Noren
1530—Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz
1540—Webb Simpson, Ben Cook
1550—Martin Laird, Hideki Matsuyama
1600—Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington
1610—Will Zalatoris, Ian Poulter
1620—Steve Stricker, Scottie Scheffler
1630—Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen
1640—Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski
1650—Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak
1700—Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick
1710—Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
1720—Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler
1740—Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
1750—Gary Woodland, Paul Casey
1800—Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann
1810—Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Branden Grace
1820—Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman
1830—Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka
