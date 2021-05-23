The US PGA Championship concludes on Sunday.

American veteran Phil Mickelson is bidding to become the oldest-ever winner of a major ahead of the final round at Kiawah Island.

The 280/1 underdog carded a rollercoaster third round of 70 to edge ahead of two-time winner Brooks Koepka, who also carded a 70 following a three-putt bogey on the 18th.

Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen is two shots off the lead, with American Kevin Streelman on four under and the South African pair of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace another stroke back.

Here are Sunday’s tee times:

Round four tee times

All times GMT

1130—Brian Gay

1140—Rasmus Hojgaard, Garrick Higgo

1150—Lucas Herbert, Brendan Steele

1200—Henrik Stenson, Byeong Hun An

1210—Adam Hadwin, Brad Marek

1220—Matt Wallace, Harris English

1230—Robert Streb, Cam Davis

1240—Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge

1250—Jimmy Walker, Abraham Ancer

1300—Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

1310—Dean Burmester, Matt Jones

1320—Sam Horsfield, Danny Willett

1330—Tom Lewis, Chan Kim

1340—Rory McIlroy, Stewart Cink

1350—Jason Day, Wyndham Clark

1410—Denny McCarthy, Emiliano Grillo

1420—Justin Rose, Lee Westwood

1430—Jason Scrivener, Robert MacIntyre

1440—Harold Varner III, Aaron Wise

1450—Daniel van Tonder, Viktor Hovland

1500—Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa

1510—Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm

1520—Cameron Smith, Alex Noren

1530—Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz

1540—Webb Simpson, Ben Cook

1550—Martin Laird, Hideki Matsuyama

1600—Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington

1610—Will Zalatoris, Ian Poulter

1620—Steve Stricker, Scottie Scheffler

1630—Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen

1640—Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski

1650—Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak

1700—Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick

1710—Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

1720—Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

1740—Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

1750—Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

1800—Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann

1810—Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Branden Grace

1820—Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman

1830—Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka