What TV channel is PGA Championship on today?

The 103rd edition of the PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday at Kiawah Island as Rory McIlroy begins his quest for a second title.

The 32-year-old dominated the tournament back in 2012 and now nine years later returns as the favourite to top the leaderboard by the end of the weekend.

Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa will be hoping he can defend the Wanamaker Trophy, with Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau also in the mix.

And World No 1 Dustin Johnson will be looking to impress in front of a home crowd in South Carolina. The American won the Masters in November to add to his 2016 US Open and could take his tally to three majors over the next few days.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is it?

The 2021 PGA Championship will get underway on Thursday 20 May and come to an end on Sunday 23 May at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Sky Sports will bring full coverage of the event on their dedicated golf channel every day from 1pm to 12am.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Tee-times

Starting from Hole One (all times BST):

12:00 Patrick Rada (CP), Cameron Tringale, Adam Long

12:11 Matt Jones (Aus), Larkin Gross (CP), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

12:22 George Coetzee (Rsa), Derek Holmes (CP), Byeong Hun An (Kor)

12:33 Tom Hoge, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Joel Dahmen

12:44 Jimmy Walker, John Daly, Jason Dufner

12:55 Martin Laird (Sco), Kevin Kisner, Hudson Swafford

13:06 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Danny Willett (Eng), Bubba Watson

13:17 Martin Kaymer (Ger), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Keegan Bradley

13:28 Stewart Cink, Alex Noren (Swe), Harris English

13:39 Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na, Tom Lewis (Eng)

13:50 Stuart Smith (CP), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

14:01 Peter Malnati, Brad Marek (CP), Lanto Griffin

14:12 Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Denny McCarthy, Mark Geddes (Eng) (CP)

17:30 Frank Bensel Jr (CP), Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama

17:41 Wyndham Clark, Daniel van Tonder (Rsa), Alex Beach (CP)

17:52 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns, Max Homa

18:03 Corey Conners (Can), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Tony Finau

18:14 Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Jason Day (Aus)

18:25 Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm (Esp), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

18:36 Gary Woodland, Cameron Smith (Aus), Justin Rose (Eng)

18:47 Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel

18:58 Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris

19:09 Shane Lowry (Irl), Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia (Esp)

19:20 Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Thomas Pieters (Bel)

19:31 Cam Davis (Aus), Pete Ballo (CP), Chris Kirk

19:42 KH Lee (Kor), Dean Burmester (Rsa), Greg Koch (CP)

Starting from Hole 10:

12:05 Harry Higgs, Ben Polland (CP), Talor Gooch

12:16 Harold Varner III, Rob Labritz (CP), Brendan Steele

12:27 Marc Leishman (Aus), Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Paul Casey (Eng)

12:38 Adam Scott (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Rickie Fowler

12:49 John Catlin, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Cameron Champ

13:00 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

13:11 Thomas Detry (Bel), Ryan Palmer, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

13:22 Lee Westwood (Eng), Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

13:33 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas

13:44 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau

13:55 Matt Wallace (Eng), Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Charley Hoffman

14:06 Brian Gay, Brett Walker (CP), Chan Kim (Kor)

14:17 Sonny Skinner, Aaron Wise, Kalle Samooja (Fin)

17:25 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Danny Balin (CP), Jim Herman

17:36 Sami Valimaki (Fin), Richy Werenski, Joe Summerhays (CP)

17:47 Tim Pearce (CP), Sam Horsfield (Eng), Sebastian Munoz (Col)

17:58 Rich Beem, YE Yang (Kor), Shaun Micheel

18:09 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), JT Poston, Aaron Rai (Eng)

18:20 Adam Hadwin (Can), Branden Grace (Rsa), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

18:31 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Russell Henley

18:42 Kevin Streelman, Andy Sullivan (Eng), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

18:53 Ian Poulter (Eng), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brian Harman

19:04 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Brandon Stone (Rsa), Chez Reavie

19:15 Omar Uresti (CP), Maverick McNealy, Victor Perez (Fra)

19:26 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Tyler Collet (CP), Brandon Todd

19:37 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Ben Cook (CP), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

What are the odds?

Rory McIlroy 10/1

Jon Rahm 12/1

Jordan Spieth 12/1

Bryson DeChambeau 14/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Dustin Johnson 16/1

Viktor Hovland 18/1

Xander Schauffele 18/1

Collin Morikawa 25/1

Brooks Koepka 28/1

Patrick Reed 28/1

Daniel Berger 30/1

Hideki Matsuyama 30/1

Prediction

McIlroy has so often come unstuck under the pressure of breaking his major drought and, even with success at the Wells Fargo Championship, that burden of being favourite will still be a challenge to bear. However, with the improvements already evident since teaming up with Pete Cowen, and the mental benefits reaped from working with revered sports psychologist Dr Bob Rotella, he appears somewhere close to recapturing his best form. Add to that his imperious history at Kiawah Island and it is hard to look past the Northern Irishman.

An outside bet, though, could come in the shape of Viktor Hovland. The prodigious Norwegian already has two wins on the PGA Tour at just 23 years old and is in brilliant form.