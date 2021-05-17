The PGA Championship returns to Kiawah Island on Thursday as Collin Morikawa bids to defend the Wanamaker Trophy.

The American’s brilliant performance at Harding Park a year ago saw him clinch the first major of his career, however, the spotlight will be fixed firmly on Rory McIlroy this week.

It was nine years ago that the Northern Irishman surged to a record-breaking eight-shot victory at Kiawah Island and McIlroy is a firm favourite heading into this week, spurred by a tremendous victory at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month, bringing his 18-month trophy drought to an end.

He will face stiff competition from a full-strength field, though, with Jordan Spieth’s resurgence continuing in style as the American attempts to complete the career grand slam. Jon Rahm is aiming to win the first maiden of his career while Justin Thomas lifted the Wanamaker trophy in 2017 and has already been victorious at the Players Championship this year.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson has not been in his best form but can never be ruled out in his home state of South Carolina while Bryson DeChambeau’s bludgeoning can make mincemeat of most courses. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The 2021 PGA Championship will get underway on Thursday 20 May and come to an end on Sunday 23 May at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Sky Sports will bring full coverage of the event on their dedicated golf channel every day from 1pm to 12am.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Tee-times

Tee-times will be published here upon their release.

What are the odds?

Rory McIlroy 10/1

Jon Rahm 12/1

Jordan Spieth 12/1

Bryson Dechambeau 14/1

Justin Thomas 14/1

Dustin Johnson 16/1

Viktor Hovland 18/1

Xander Schauffele 18/1

Collin Morikawa 25/1

Brooks Koepka 28/1

Patrick Reed 28/1

Daniel Berger 30/1

Hideki Matsuyama 30/1

Prediction

McIlroy has so often come unstuck under the pressure of breaking his major drought and, even with success at the Wells Fargo Championship, that burden of being favourite will still be a challenge to bear. However, with the improvements already evident since teaming up with Pete Cowen, and the mental benefits reaped from working with revered sports psychologist Dr Bob Rotella, he appears somewhere close to recapturing his best form. Add to that his imperious history at Kiawah Island and it is hard to look past the Northern Irishman.

An outside bet, though, could come in the shape of Viktor Hovland. The prodigious Norwegian already has two wins on the PGA Tour at just 23 years old and is in brilliant form.