PGA Championship tee times and featured groups

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm could all contend at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

The New York course hosts this event for a fourth time, with a strong field set to battle across four days.

Defending champion Justin Thomas will hope to again challenge but plenty of focus will be on the leading trio in the world, with Scheffler and Rahm, winner of the Masters, in particularly excellent form in 2023.

But Oak Hill has produced a surprise major winner before, and an unexpected contender could well emerge from talented and deep list of entrants.

Here are the tee times and featured groups for the 2023 PGA Championship.

What are the featured groups in the first two rounds?

As is tradition, the last three major winners have been grouped together for the first two rounds. Jon Rahm joins Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith, now of LIV Golf, on the tenth tee - but their first hole - at 1.33pm BST on Thursday, and 6.58pm on Friday.

Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, is paired with fellow former major champions Gary Woodland and Brooks Koepka. They begin their first round also on the tenth at 1pm BST, and start their second 18 holes at 6.25pm.

Defending champion Justin Thomas also has eye-catching company in the form of Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa. The group immediately follow Scheffler and co.: 1.11pm BST on Thursday and 6.36pm on Friday are their tee times.

Finally, the last featured group contains Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland. They’ll be off at 1.22pm BST on the tenth hole on Thursday,and 6.47pm on Friday.

PGA Championship first round tee times (all BST)

Starting on hole one

12:00 Steve Alker (NZ), Shaun Micheel (US), Braden Shattuck (US)

12:11 Joel Dahmen (US), Chris French (US), Ben Griffin (US)

12:22 Wyndham Clark (US), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Wyatt Worthington II (US)

12:33 Ryan Fox (NZ), Tom Hoge (US), Lee Kyoung-hoon (Kor)

12:44 Paul Casey (Eng), Beau Hossler (US), Adam Svensson (Can)

12:55 Zach Johnson (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Sahith Theegala (US)

13:06 Corey Conners (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Ockie Strydom (SA)

13:17 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Kevin Kisner (US), Jimmy Walker (US)

13:28 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Alexander Noren (Swe), JT Poston (US)

13:39 Lee Hodges (US), David Lingmerth (Swe), Callum Tarren (Eng)

13:50 Denny McCarthy (US), Taylor Moore (US), Brendan Steele (US)

14:01 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Justin Suh (US), Jeremy Wells (US)

14:12 Dean Burmester (SA), Anthony Cordes (US), Mark Hubbard (US)

17:30 Matt Cahill (US), Cameron Davis (Aus), Taylor Montgomery (US)

17:41 Michael Block (US), Hayden Buckley (US), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

17:52 Alex Beach (US), Si-Hwan Kim (US), Brendon Todd (US)

18:03 Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Patrick Reed (US), Nick Taylor (Can)

18:14 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Chez Reavie (US), John Somers (US)

18:25 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Young (US)

18:36 Tony Finau (US), Max Homa (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

18:47 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Dustin Johnson (US), Xander Schauffele (US)

18:58 Patrick Cantlay (US), Rickie Fowler (US), Phil Mickelson (US)

19:09 Russell Henley (US), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi), Alex Smalley (US)

19:20 Talor Gooch (US), Adam Hadwin (Can), Matt Kuchar (US)

19:31 Billy Horschel (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng)

19:42 Russell Grove (US), Ben Taylor (Eng)

Starting on hole 10:

12:05 Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Trey Mullinax (US), Josh Speight (US)

12:16 Colin Inglis (US), Thriston Lawrence (SA), Adam Schenk (US)

12:27 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Andrew Putnam (US)

12:38 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Scott Stallings (US), Harold Varner III (US)

12:49 Steve Holmes (US), Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Davis Riley (US)

13:00 Brooks Koepka (US), Scottie Scheffler (US), Gary Woodland (US)

13:11 Rory McIlroy (NI), Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US)

13:22 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry (Ire), Jordan Spieth (US)

13:33 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa), Cameron Smith (Aus)

13:44 Luke Donald (Eng), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Yannik Paul (Ger)

13:55 Maverick McNealy (US), Kenny Pigman (US), Davis Thompson (US)

14:06 Keegan Bradley (US), Jason Day (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

14:17 Jesse Droemer (US), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matthew NeSmith (US)

17:25 Gabe Reynolds (US), Sam Ryder (US), Brandon Wu (US)

17:36 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Ben Kern (US), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den)

17:47 Webb Simpson (US), Danny Willett (Eng), Yang Yong-eun (Kor)

17:58 Harris English (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Sepp Straka (Aut)

18:09 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Keith Mitchell (US), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

18:20 Brian Harman (US), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Callum Shinkwin (Eng)

18:31 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns (US), Kim Joo-hyung (Kor)

18:42 Sungjae Im (Kor), Chris Kirk (US), Seamus Power (Ire)

18:53 Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Patrick Rodgers (US)

19:04 Victor Perez (Fra), Jordan Smith (Eng), Aaron Wise (US)

19:15 David Micheluzzi (Aus), Chris Sanger (US), JJ Spaun (US)

19:26 Thomas Detry (Bel), Joseph James Killeen (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)

19:37 Nick Hardy (US), Greg Koch (US), Eric Cole (US)

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP SECOND ROUND TEE TIMES (all BST)

Starting on hole one:

12:00 Gabe Reynolds (US), Sam Ryder (US), Brandon Wu (US)

12:11 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Ben Kern (US), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den)

12:22 Webb Simpson (US), Danny Willett (Eng), Yong-Eun Yang (Kor)

12:33 Harris English (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Sepp Straka (Aut)

12:44 Pablo Larrazabal (Spa), Keith Mitchell (US), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

12:55 Brian Harman (US), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Callum Shinkwin (Eng)

13:06 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Sam Burns (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor)

13:17 Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Chris Kirk (US), Seamus Power (Ire)

13:28 Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Anirban Lahiri (Ind), Patrick Rodgers (US)

13:39 Victor Perez (Fra), Jordan Smith (Eng), Aaron Wise (US)

13:50 David Micheluzzi (Aus), Chris Sanger (US), JJ Spaun (US)

14:01 Thomas Detry (Bel), Joseph James Killeen (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)

14:12 Nick Hardy (US), Greg Koch (US), Eric Cole (US)

17:30 Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Trey Mullinax (US), Josh Speight (US)

17:41 Colin Inglis (US), Thriston Lawrence (SA), Adam Schenk (US)

17:52 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Andrew Putnam (US)

18:03 Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Scott Stallings (US), Harold Varner III (US)

18:14 Steve Holmes (US), Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Davis Riley (US)

18:25 Brooks Koepka (US), Scottie Scheffler (US), Gary Woodland (US)

18:36 Rory McIlroy (NI), Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US)

18:47 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry (Ire), Jordan Spieth (US)

18:58 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa), Cameron Smith (Aus)

19:09 Luke Donald (Eng), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Yannik Paul (Ger)

19:20 Maverick McNealy (US), Kenny Pigman (US), Davis Thompson (US)

19:31 Keegan Bradley (US), Jason Day (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

19:42 Jesse Droemer (US), Rikuya Hoshino (Jpn), Matthew NeSmith (US)

Starting on hole 10:

12:05 Matt Cahill (US), Cameron Davis (Aus), Taylor Montgomery (US)

12:16 Michael Block (US), Hayden Buckley (US), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

12:27 Alex Beach (US), Si-Hwan Kim (US), Brendon Todd (US)

12:38 Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Patrick Reed (US), Nick Taylor (Can)

12:49 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Chez Reavie (US), John Somers (US)

13:00 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Young (US)

13:11 Tony Finau (US), Max Homa (US), Adam Scott (Aus)

13:22 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Dustin Johnson (US), Xander Schauffele (US)

13:33 Patrick Cantlay (US), Rickie Fowler (US), Phil Mickelson (US)

13:44 Russell Henley (US), Guillermo Mito Pereira (Chi), Alex Smalley (US)

13:55 Talor Gooch (US), Adam Hadwin (Can), Matt Kuchar (US)

14:06 Billy Horschel (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng)

14:17 Russell Grove (US), Ben Taylor (Eng)

17:25 Steve Alker (NZ), Shaun Micheel (US), Braden Shattuck (US)

17:36 Joel Dahmen (US), Chris French (US), Ben Griffin (US)

17:47 Wyndham Clark (US), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Wyatt Worthington II (US)

17:58 Ryan Fox (NZ), Tom Hoge (US), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

18:09 Paul Casey (Eng), Beau Hossler (US), Adam Svensson (Can)

18:20 Zach Johnson (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Sahith Theegala (US)

18:31 Corey Conners (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Ockie Strydom (SA)

18:42 Padraig Harrington (Ire), Kevin Kisner (US), Jimmy Walker (US)

18:53 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Alexander Noren (Swe), JT Poston (US)

19:04 Lee Hodges (US), David Lingmerth (Swe), Callum Tarren (Eng)

19:15 Denny McCarthy (US), Taylor Moore (US), Brendan Steele (US)

19:26 Adria Arnaus (Spa), Justin Suh (US), Jeremy Wells (US)

19:37 Dean Burmester (SA), Anthony Cordes (US), Mark Hubbard (US)