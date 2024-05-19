Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Just three shots separate the top eight players heading into an enthralling final round at the PGA Championship in Valhalla.

American duo Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa hold a tie for the lead but will have to fight off a slew of contenders in the final round.

Fellow countryman Sahith Theegala is just one shot back and will go in search of his breakthrough major triumph, while Shane Lowry and Justin Rose surged into contention after sparkling third-round displays.

Victor Hovland and Bryson DeCheambeau both sit two shots back of the lead, while there is hope too for Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre after another impressive performance on Saturday.

Hopes for Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, meanwhile, appear slim with the world’s top two players languishing seven and eight shots back of the lead respectively.

Here are the tee times for the final round in Louisville.

Round four (Sunday 19 May)

All times BST

12.45pm: Jeremy Wells, Alejandro Tosti

12.55pm: Sebastian Soderberg, Brendon Todd

1.05pm: Rasmus Hojgaard, Jordan Smith

1.15pm: SH Kim, Dustin Johnson

1.25pm: Andrew Putnam, Ryan Fox

1.35pm: Talor Gooch, Stephan Jaeger

1.45pm: Adam Hadwin, Erik van Rooyen

1.55pm: Gary Woodland, Grayson Murray

2.05pm: Patrick Cantlay, Luke Donald

2.15pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Jesper Svensson

2.25pm: Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler

2.35pm: Patrick Reed, Cameron Young

2.45pm: Braden Shattuck, Byeong Hun An

3.05pm: Brooks Koepka, Nicolai Hojgaard

3.15pm: Adam Svensson, Thorbjorn Olesen

3.25pm: Alexander Bjork, Lucas Glover

3.35pm: Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners

3.45pm: Brian Harman, Martin Kaymer

3.55pm: Brice Garnett, Min Woo Lee

4.05pm: Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris

4.15pm: Ben Kohles, Cameron Smith

4.25pm: Doug Ghim, Alex Noren

4.35pm: Jason Day, Zac Blair

4.45pm: Maverick McNealy, Billy Horschel

5.05pm: Max Homa, Tom Hoge

5.15pm: Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard

5.25pm: Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace

5.35pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryo Hisatsune

5.45pm: Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim

5.55pm: Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley

6.05pm: Keegan Bradley, Taylor Moore

6.15pm: Thomas Detry, Lucas Herbert

6.25pm: Harris English, Austin Eckroat

6.35pm: Justin Thomas, Tony Finau

6.55pm: Dean Burmester, Lee Hodges

7.05pm: Justin Rose, Robert MacInytre

7.15pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland

7.25pm: Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry

7.35pm: Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa