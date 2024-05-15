Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are among the leading contenders for the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

The tournament returns to the Kentucky course a decade on since McIlroy secured his fourth, and to date last, major.

The Northern Irishman arrives in excellent form having won the Wells Fargo Championship last weekend, while Scheffler and LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka similarly enter having won on their last start.

But the PGA Championship can often throw up a surprise challenger or two, and the rest of the field is packed with possible and past major winners

Here are the tee times for round one and two in Louisville.

Round one (Thursday 16 May)

All times BST

Starting at hole one

12:15 Michael Block (US), Luke Donald (Eng), Shaun Micheel (US)

12:26 Jeffrey Kellen (US), Ben Kohles (US), Alex Smalley (US)

12:37 Ryan Fox (NZ), Josh Speight (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)

12:48 Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Zac Oakley (US), Adam Svensson (Can)

12:59 Adam Hadwin (Can), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

13:10 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe), Eric Cole (US)

13:21 Corey Conners (Can), Nick Dunlap (US), Adam Schenk (US)

13:32 John Daly (US), Lee Hodges (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

13:43 Kurt Kitayama (US), Peter Malnati (US), Victor Perez (Fra)

13:54 Zachary Blair (US), Ben Polland (US), Ryan van Velzen (SA)

14:05 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Sami Valimaki (Fin), Jeremy Wells (US)

14:16 Jared Jones (US), Taylor Moore (US), Patrick Rodgers (US)

14:27 Kyle Mendoza (US), Andy Ogletree (US), Erik van Rooyen (SA)

17:45 Matt Dobyns (US), Thriston Lawrence (SA), David Puig (Spa)

17:56 Denny McCarthy (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Tracy Phillips (US)

18:07 Cameron Davis (Aus), Harris English (US), Talor Gooch (US)

18:18 Jason Day (Aus), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Shane Lowry (Ire)

18:29 Billy Horschel (US), Chris Kirk (US), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)

18:40 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Gary Woodland (US)

18:51 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Phil Mickelson (US), Collin Morikawa (US)

19:02 Rickie Fowler (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Cameron Young (US)

19:13 Wyndham Clark (US), Brian Harman (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)

19:24 Patrick Cantlay (US), Camilo Villegas (Col), Will Zalatoris (US)

19:35 Sam Burns (US), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Patrick Reed (US)

19:46 Mark Hubbard (US), Brad Marek (US), Maverick McNealy (US)

19:57 Seong-Hyeon Kim (Kor), Braden Shattuck (US), Chengtsung Pan (Tai),

Starting at hole 10

12:20 Tyler Collet (US), Doug Ghim (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

12:31 Larkin Gross (US), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Grayson Murray (US)

12:42 Lucas Glover (US), Russell Henley (US), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

12:53 Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Xander Schauffele (US), Justin Thomas (US)

13:04 Keegan Bradley (US), Adam Scott (Aus), Tiger Woods (US)

13:15 Dustin Johnson (US), Rory McIlroy (NI), Justin Rose (Eng)

13:26 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)

13:37 Max Homa (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Jordan Spieth (US)

13:48 Tony Finau (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sahith Theegala (US)

13:59 Akshay Bhatia (US), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

14:10 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Sepp Straka (Aut), Nick Taylor (Can)

14:21 Dean Burmester (SA), Ben Griffin (US), Andrew Svoboda (US)

14:32 Preston Cole (US), Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Tim Widing (Swe)

17:40 Rich Beem (US), Kazuma Kobori (Jpn), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

17:51 Josh Bevell (US), Aaron Rai (Eng), Jordan Smith (Eng)

18:02 Charley Hoffman (US), Jesse Mueller (US), Andrew Putnam (US)

18:13 Tom Hoge (US), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Alexander Noren (Swe)

18:24 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), JT Poston (US), Yong-Eun Yang (Kor)

18:35 Jason Dufner (US), Jake Knapp (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

18:46 Thomas Detry (Bel), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jimmy Walker (US)

18:57 Austin Eckroat (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Luke List (US)

19:08 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Beau Hossler (US), Sung-Jae Im (Kor)

19:19 Keith Mitchell (US), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Brendon Todd (US)

19:30 Brice Garnett (US), John Somers (US), Jesper Svensson (Swe)

19:41 Evan Bowser (US), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Alejandro Tosti (Arg)

19:52 Chris Gotterup (US), Vincent Norrman (Swe), Wyatt Worthington II (US)

Round two (Friday 17 May)

All times BST

Starting at hole one

12:15 Rich Beem (US), Kazuma Kobori (Jpn), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

12:26 Josh Bevell (US), Aaron Rai (Eng), Jordan Smith (Eng)

12:37 Charley Hoffman (US), Jesse Mueller (US), Andrew Putnam (US)

12:48 Tom Hoge (US), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Alexander Noren (Swe)

12:59 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), JT Poston (US), Yong-Eun Yang (Kor)

13:10 Jason Dufner (US), Jake Knapp (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

13:21 Thomas Detry (Bel), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jimmy Walker (US)

13:32 Austin Eckroat (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Luke List (US)

13:43 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Beau Hossler (US), Sung-Jae Im (Kor)

13:54 Keith Mitchell (US), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Brendon Todd (US)

14:05 Brice Garnett (US), John Somers (US), Jesper Svensson (Swe)

14:16 Evan Bowser (US), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Alejandro Tosti (Arg)

14:27 Chris Gotterup (US), Vincent Norrman (Swe), Wyatt Worthington II (US)

17:45 Tyler Collet (US), Doug Ghim (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

17:56 Larkin Gross (US), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Grayson Murray (US)

18:07 Lucas Glover (US), Russell Henley (US), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

18:18 Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Xander Schauffele (US), Justin Thomas (US)

18:29 Keegan Bradley (US), Adam Scott (Aus), Tiger Woods (US)

18:40 Dustin Johnson (US), Rory McIlroy (NI), Justin Rose (Eng)

18:51 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)

19:02 Max Homa (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Jordan Spieth (US)

19:13 Tony Finau (US), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sahith Theegala (US)

19:24 Akshay Bhatia (US), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

19:35 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Sepp Straka (Aut), Nick Taylor (Can)

19:46 Dean Burmester (SA), Ben Griffin (US), Andrew Svoboda (US)

19:57 Preston Cole (US), Adrian Otaegui (Spa), Tim Widing (Swe),

Starting at hole 10

12:20 Matt Dobyns (US), Thriston Lawrence (SA), David Puig (Spa)

12:31 Denny McCarthy (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Tracy Phillips (US)

12:42 Cameron Davis (Aus), Harris English (US), Talor Gooch (US)

12:53 Jason Day (Aus), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Shane Lowry (Ire)

13:04 Billy Horschel (US), Chris Kirk (US), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)

13:15 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Gary Woodland (US)

13:26 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Phil Mickelson (US), Collin Morikawa (US)

13:37 Rickie Fowler (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Cameron Young (US)

13:48 Wyndham Clark (US), Brian Harman (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)

13:59 Patrick Cantlay (US), Camilo Villegas (Col), Will Zalatoris (US)

14:10 Sam Burns (US), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Patrick Reed (US)

14:21 Mark Hubbard (US), Brad Marek (US), Maverick McNealy (US)

14:32 Seong-Hyeon Kim (Kor), Braden Shattuck (US), Chengtsung Pan (Tai)

17:40 Michael Block (US), Luke Donald (Eng), Shaun Micheel (US)

17:51 Jeffrey Kellen (US), Ben Kohles (US), Alex Smalley (US)

18:02 Ryan Fox (NZ), Josh Speight (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)

18:13 Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Zac Oakley (US), Adam Svensson (Can)

18:24 Adam Hadwin (Can), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

18:35 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe), Eric Cole (US)

18:46 Corey Conners (Can), Nick Dunlap (US), Adam Schenk (US)

18:57 John Daly (US), Lee Hodges (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

19:08 Kurt Kitayama (US), Peter Malnati (US), Victor Perez (Fra)

19:19 Zachary Blair (US), Ben Polland (US), Ryan van Velzen (SA)

19:30 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor), Sami Valimaki (Fin), Jeremy Wells (US)

19:41 Jared Jones (US), Taylor Moore (US), Patrick Rodgers (US)

19:52 Kyle Mendoza (US), Andy Ogletree (US), Erik van Rooyen (SA)