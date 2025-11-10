Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The PGA Tour added a third North Carolina stop to its calendar Monday, announcing the debut of The Biltmore Championship as part of the tour's Fall Series.

The tournament is scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, a Jack Nicklaus-designed course located near Asheville, N.C.

The event is co-sponsored by the historic Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville and has a four-year agreement with the tour.

"We are honored to partner with the PGA Tour, Explore Asheville and The Cliffs as a title sponsor of the Biltmore Championship in Asheville," said Mark Hemphill, chief marketing officer of Biltmore.

"Bringing a world-class golf tournament to the mountains of North Carolina creates an opportunity to make a positive, enduring impact on our community and economy. We look forward to an inspiring competition and inviting guests to discover the unique natural beauty and gracious hospitality of our area."

open image in gallery Jack Nicklaus of the U.S. reacts during the ceremonial tee off at The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 ( REUTERS/Brian Snyder )

The Tar Heel State joins California, Texas and Florida as the only states with three annual events on the PGA Tour. North Carolina is also home to 2026 tour stops at the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte (May 7-10) and the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro (Aug. 6-9).

The Biltmore Championship joins the Good Good Championship in Austin, Texas (Nov. 12-15) as new events on the tour next season.

The PGA Tour previously had an annual stop in Asheville from the 1920s to the 1940s, and the LPGA Tour played a tournament there in the 1950s.

"After more than eight decades since the Asheville Land of the Sky Open, the PGA Tour is pleased to make its return to the Blue Ridge Mountains with the Biltmore Championship in Asheville, a proud name synonymous with the region," said Tyler Dennis, PGA Tour chief competitions officer.

"We are honored to partner with Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville on this exciting new event and look forward to building a partnership that spotlights the strength and beauty of the area and its community."