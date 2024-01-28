Jump to content

Matthieu Pavon becomes France’s first PGA Tour winner since 1907

The 31-year-old rookie was playing in only his 11th event on the circuit.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 28 January 2024 07:41
Matthieu Pavon celebrates on the 18th green of the South Course at Torrey Pines after winning the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament in San Diego (Gregory Bull, AP)
Matthieu Pavon celebrates on the 18th green of the South Course at Torrey Pines after winning the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament in San Diego (Gregory Bull, AP)
(AP)

Matthieu Pavon claimed victory at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego to become the first French player to win on the PGA Tour since Arnaud Massy in 1907.

Pavon made an eight-foot birdie putt on the final hole to finish one shot ahead of Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard, celebrating the moment with his arms raised and a hug to his caddie Mark Sherwood.

The 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie was playing in only his 11th event on the circuit and hopes the win inspires people.

“I still can’t believe it,” said Pavon, whose victory comes 117 years after Massy won the Open.

“It is big for our country. I hope it will inspire a lot of people, because coming from an amateur player which is 800 in the world to a PGA Tour winner is pretty big.”

Pavon, who won his first DP World Tour title in Spain last October, shot a three-under-par 69 in the final round to finish on 13 under at Torrey Pines and edge out Ryder Cup star Hojgaard.

German Stephan Jaeger and Americans Nate Lashley and Jake Knapp finished tied in third place.

