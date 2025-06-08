Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox surge into lead to set up intriguing final round at Canadian Open
Fox and Manassero each carded rounds of six-under-par to take a narrow lead into Sunday
Ryan Fox and Matteo Manassero carded six-under-par third rounds of 64 to share the lead at the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday.
New Zealander Fox and Italy's Manassero both shot seven birdies and a bogey at TPC Oyster Valley to lead the field by one shot on 14 under.
Manassero was the first to reach 14 under when he hit his sixth birdie of the day at the 15th hole.
He bounced back from his lone bogey on the 17th, closing with a birdie on the par-five 18th.
"It was a really good round," said Manassero. "I missed the short one on 17, and I did miss a couple more short ones. I try to think of them just like a shot really, like a driver, like a six-iron, whatever. It's just a shot.
"It wasn't that hard for me to stay focussed into what I was doing and not ruining [it] at the end."
Fox, who complete the front nine in five under, also birdied the last to ensure he remained level with his 32-year-old rival.
Lee Hodges, Kevin Yu, and Matt McCarthy sit tied for third heading into Sunday, while David Skinns leads the English challenge on 11 under after a solid 65.
Irishman Shane Lowry and England's Danny Willett posted rounds of 68 and 67 respectively to lie on 10 under.
